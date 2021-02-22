Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global deep brain stimulation devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028. Surge in incidence of neurological disorders, growing awareness about the deep brain stimulation devices and introduction of technologically advanced products is attributing to the growth of market.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of product, the dual channel segment dominated the market in 2020 with the share of 57.2%. Growing adoption of double-channel DBS devices for treatment of numerous neurological disorders, such as PD, dystonia, Alzheimer's, and epilepsy driving the segment

Based on application, the Parkinson's disease segment dominated the market in 2020 with the share of 65.2% owing to rising prevalence of PD globally. According to UCB report, around 100,000 people in Canada are living with PD at present and more than 6,600 new cases are diagnosed each year

In the end-use segment, hospitals dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.0% owing to increase in number of DBS surgeries performed in hospitals and surge in prevalence of neurological disorders

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 51.9% in 2020. This is due high prevalence of psychological disorders, availability of highly skilled physicians, and rise in awareness about treatments in this continent

Read 164 page research report with ToC on "Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Single Channel, Dual-channel), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/deep-brain-stimulators-dbs-market

The incidence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and depression is increasing globally, which is anticipated to positively impact the market growth. For instance, according to Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, around 17.3 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from major depressive disorder. Thus, large number of people suffering from such conditions and disorders is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Potential benefits of Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) devices such as long-term benefits and better postoperative outcomes, are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Additionally, these advancements help clinical researchers in investigational efficacy studies for the inclusion of DBS devices in the treatment of other neurological disorders. Such factors are expected to raise the demand for DBS devices over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global deep brain stimulation devices market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Single Channel



Dual Channel

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Pain Management



Epilepsy



Essential Tremor



Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD)



Depression



Dystonia



Parkinson's Disease



Others

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices End-use (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Neurology Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Research Centers

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia





Netherlands





Switzerland





Sweden





Ireland





Poland



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea





Indonesia





Thailand





Philippines





Malaysia





Singapore



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia





Chile





Venezuela



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Turkey





Iran

List of Key Players of Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

Abbott (St. Jude Medical)

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Aleva Neurotherapeutics S.A.

Nexstim

LivaNova PLC

Neuropace Inc.

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry , by Grand View Research:

Pain Management Devices Market - The global pain management devices market size was valued at USD 5.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.

in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027. Anxiety Disorders And Depression Treatment Market - The global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market size was valued at USD 15.2 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to show steady growth due to the increasing prevalence of anxiety disorder and depression worldwide.

in 2015 and is anticipated to show steady growth due to the increasing prevalence of anxiety disorder and depression worldwide. Neurostimulation Devices Market - The global neurostimulation devices market size was valued at USD 4.99 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

