Deel Promoted To Vice President Of Human Resources For The Austin Company

CLEVELAND, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Company has promoted Jeff Deel to Vice President of Human Resources. Deel formerly served as Director of Human Resources and has dedicated more than 15 years to Austin, serving the last seven years on Austin's executive leadership team.

Deel was awarded the Crain's Cleveland Business Archer Award for Organizational Development in 2017. He is a member of the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) and serves on the Engineering and Construction Compensation Forum Survey (ECCF) steering committee. ECCF is an annual study conducted among member companies providing a confidential, reliable, and valid evaluation of base salaries, other compensation, and human resource practices in the engineering and construction industry.

"Jeff's contribution has expanded as Austin has continued to grow. He is a valued member of the executive leadership team providing great support and counsel. He has clearly earned the opportunity to serve as an officer of the company and the position of Vice President. I congratulate him on his promotion and thank him for all his hard work," said Mike Pierce, President of The Austin Company.

"My day-to-day tasks will not change significantly. However, I will be taking on greater responsibility for strategic planning, and as Austin continues to grow, so will the breadth of my role," said Deel. "I look forward to the role we will all play in Austin's success in the coming years."

Deel continues to be responsible for all human resource functions, including talent acquisition, organizational development, performance management, coaching, succession planning, policy and procedure, compliance, benefits, employee relations, and compensation. His contribution to helping drive the company's vision, identify, and initiatives to improve the organization's operations will continue to expand.

The Austin Company is a design-build firm offering a comprehensive portfolio of services, including planning, architectural design, engineering, construction, and facility maintenance. Other services include site location and operations improvement consulting for commercial and industrial companies.

Austin was founded in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1878. Its headquarters remain in Cleveland, with regional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Mexico City, Mexico, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Learn more at www.theaustin.com.

