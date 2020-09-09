DeeDee McIntyre, First Vice President, Senior SBA & USDA Lender (Photo: Business Wire)

Heritage Southeast Bank announced today that it has hired DeeDee McIntyre as First Vice President, Senior SBA & USDA Lender. She will be responsible for generating new Small Business Administration (SBA) and United States Department of Agriculture Business and Industry loan opportunities for the bank. She will be based at the bank's corporate office in McDonough, GA.

McIntyre is an accomplished business-focused banker who specializes in government guaranteed lending programs. She has worked in SBA and commercial lending positions throughout her career and recently served on the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Statewide Advisory Council. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Piedmont College and a Master of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management from Clayton State University.

"DeeDee has a deep knowledge of SBA loans and standard operating procedures as well as a thorough banking and lending background," said Leonard Moreland, CEO of Heritage Southeast Bank. "She has earned many awards for her work and brings strong knowledge and insight to our team."

