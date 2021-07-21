Decorté Launches The TOKYO Limited-Edition Moisture Liposome Serum To Celebrate Hope And Good Fortune

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decorté, Japan's leading beauty brand, introduces the iconic Moisture Liposome Serum in a TOKYO Limited-Edition design. Inspired by the traditional symbol of hope and good fortune, the package design features Japanese cranes, or tsuru, taking flight and moving together towards a better future.

Decorté kicks off campaign celebrating Japanese Beauty with event today at New Allure Store and limited-edition serum.

Beloved by millions of women across Asia for more than 30 years, this iconic serum immerses skin in unsurpassed 24-hour time-released hydration. With each drop, the power of the world's first multi-layered Liposome Technology™ and hyaluronic acid instantly soothes, softens, smooths and restores a fresh, youthful radiance for all skin types.

The bestselling Moisture Liposome Serum is sold in the Allure Store which features an editorial-led selection of the world's best beauty products. Decorté will host a series of events at the new store in New York City. The first one kicks off today between 4pm-6pm at 191 Lafayette Street to celebrate Japanese Beauty and help inform consumers about hydration - the cornerstone of J-Beauty. The event is open to the public.

"We are thrilled to introduce customers in North America to this special Tokyo limited-edition of our bestselling Moisture Liposome Serum," says Sharon del Valle, GM KOSÉ America. "The launch kicks off a month-long campaign celebrating Japanese Beauty and the rituals and innovation behind J-Beauty to promote radiant, healthy skin. Consumers in North America are very interested in beauty brands born in Japan right now. Decorté balances centuries-old rituals with leading science and dermatological research along with extraordinary textures. We are excited to partner with Allure on their new experiential retail concept in New York City. Consumers really trust Allure as the beauty expert when it comes to product recommendations and education. Our involvement is part of our strategy to expand Decorté's North American presence by identifying exciting ways to introduce the brand to new consumer segments and especially to beauty aficionados."

Designed with a truly immersive, content-driven format, this store reflects Allure's iconic editorial. The Allure Store implements a range of tech features such as augmented reality capabilities to virtually try products and multimedia content.

ABOUT DECORTÉ:Decorté is Japan's best-kept beauty secret. Beloved by millions, the brand embodies the best of Japanese beauty, emphasizing superior absorption, sensorial textures, and radiant beauty. In 1970, Kozaburo Kobayashi founded Decorté with a vision to create extraordinary products achieved by balancing art and science with tradition and innovation. Decorté Laboratories is a pioneer in cutting-edge dermatological research and skincare technologies incorporating regenerative medicine to achieve remarkable results.

