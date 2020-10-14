DecoPac Announces Leadership Transition

ANOKA, Minn., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DecoPac, the world's largest supplier of cake decorations, today announced the appointment of Cindy Mahoney as Chief Executive Officer, effective Monday, October 19th. John Anderson, the current Chief Executive Officer, has agreed to serve as Executive Chairman of DecoPac's Board of Directors to ensure a smooth transition and continue to contribute to the growth of the company.

"DecoPac has transformed the cake decorating business, creating innovative new products that bring celebrations to life for all occasions," said Ms. Mahoney. "I'm thrilled to be joining DecoPac at this exciting time, and look forward to building upon John's success by finding new and creative ways to support professional cake decorators and bakeries."

Ms. Mahoney brings two decades of leadership experience from Hallmark, where she most recently was President and Chief Executive Officer of the company's international business. She has also ran Hallmark's licensing efforts and led growth initiatives for the company's North American businesses.

"Cindy brings an unparalleled understanding of the celebration market, backed by a strong leadership and business track record," said Mr. Anderson. "Every celebration that calls for a card is made better with cake, and no one understands that better than Cindy. I'm really excited to have her lead DecoPac and look forward to working alongside her and our incredible employees, customers, licensors and other business partners."

Mr. Anderson is a 25-year veteran of DecoPac. Under his leadership DecoPac's revenue has grown more than nine-fold, its product line expanded from around 600 to more than 10,000, and the company successfully expanded into the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Today, DecoPac provides professional cake decorators and bakeries everything they need to grow their businesses. Its industry leading technology solutions include PhotoCake® print on demand cake decorating solution, and Cakes.com online cake ordering solution to help reduce labor costs and grow sales. With strong relationships with licensors, DecoPac's products feature popular characters and brands from Disney®, Marvel®, Lucasfilm®, Nickelodeon®, Warner Bros.®, Mattel®, Hasbro®, DreamWorks® and professional sports, including NFL®, MLB®, NBA®, and NHL®, and other popular licenses.

In the past six months, DecoPac has successfully worked with supermarkets, independent bakeries, ice cream shops, and other customers to both address new consumer needs - including virtual and smaller celebrations - and meet returning demand comparable to historic levels as states reopen their economies.

