Decisive Point Announces The Initial Close Of First Venture Capital Fund

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisive Point, a venture capital and advisory firm focused on investing in technology for government, public safety, and defense has announced the initial close of Decisive Point Ventures Fund I, LP. ("Fund I") with a final closing anticipated to occur later in the year for a total of $10 million.

Fund I will invest in early-stage companies with dual-use applications in both the government and commercial markets. Decisive Point supports mission-driven founders and teams, both as a strategic advisor and investor, as they build solutions that serve the Nation.

Through its advisory practice, Decisive Point has built a portfolio of early-stage technology companies by serving as a trusted advisor and partner in capturing federal business. Decisive Point's advisory business creates meaningful value for companies and unique insights into each of its portfolio companies.

Decisive Point currently employs a growing team of seven professionals. The team consists of experts from both government and the private sector, with backgrounds in federal procurement, government contracting, venture capital, as well as seasoned combat veterans from the U.S. military.

Thomas Hendrix, Co-Founder of Decisive Point, commented, "Decisive Point invests more than just capital in the companies we partner with. We invest our time in supporting great founders and teams as they seek to solve the hard problems facing their communities and our country. We are mission driven and believe that America's national security is worth investing in."

About Decisive Point

Decisive Point is a venture advisory and investment firm focused on technology for government, public safety, and defense. Our mission is to support founders with the guts to try; the ones who look at challenges facing the country and our communities and see problems worth solving. We support our portfolio companies as they navigate the federal market and invest in those that deliver solutions to both commercial customers and the nation. Our efforts serve the interests of the United States and create long-term value for our investors.

