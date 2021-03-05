DecisionNext Announces Expanded Partnership With Johnsonville

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionNext recently expanded its partnership with Johnsonville, a leader in the sausage industry. DecisionNext is a prescriptive analytics firm that offers decision makers in food, agriculture and mining actionable and transparent recommendations that allow for better informed decisions when buying and selling commodities.

The DecisionNext technology provides Johnsonville insights into sourcing, harvest planning and pricing. These insights allow the established sausage innovator the opportunity to develop more accurate long-range plans to benefit the business and its customers.

"We are thrilled to be working with a world-class analytics company like DecisionNext," said Nick Meriggioli, CEO, Johnsonville. "Applying their portfolio of models to the pork market helps us see around corners and plan better for the future."

DecisionNext technology combines artificial intelligence and human intelligence for overall stronger decision making on a variety of levels for its customers.

"DecisionNext is pleased to expand our partnership with Johnsonville as we work together to embed next-generation data analytics across their organization," said Arden Arnold, President, DecisionNext. "The commitment Johnsonville has made to improving business performance through technology is one of many examples of their industry leadership."

Within the protein industry, DecisionNext provides data analytics and forecasting focused on helping customers in the agribusiness and global protein industries gain a better understanding of risk management to make better, faster decisions from procurement to sales.

DecisionNextDecisionNext enables the world's largest companies to make risk aware sourcing, operations and sales decisions in commodity markets through dynamic market simulation software. Powered by proprietary machine learning algorithms, the platform aggregates hundreds of data series, quantifies market risk through probabilistic forecasting, and increases forecast accuracy. For more information, visit www.DecisionNext.com.

