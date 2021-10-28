DecisionDx®-Melanoma Integrated Test Result Now Includes I31-GEP For Risk Of Recurrence

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company applying innovative diagnostics to inform disease management decisions and improve patient outcomes, today announced that the DecisionDx®-Melanoma integrated test result (ITR) now includes i31-GEP for Risk of Recurrence (i31-ROR). Designed to improve the precision of treatment plans for better patient care, the i31-ROR predicts patient-specific five-year outcomes for melanoma-specific survival (MSS), distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) and recurrence-free survival (RFS).

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile (GEP) test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as risk of sentinel lymph node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors, and has been studied in more than 5,700 patient samples.

Earlier this year, Castle launched the ITR for DecisionDx-Melanoma, which included i31-GEP Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy (i31-SLNB). i31-SLNB is an independently validated algorithm that integrates clinicopathologic features with the 31-GEP score. i31-SLNB is designed to provide a more precise and personalized prediction of sentinel lymph node (SLN) positivity to guide discussions and recommendations, within current risk-based guidelines, for the SLN biopsy (SLNB) surgical procedure.

Castle has now completed independent validation of a new, separate algorithm, i31-ROR, that integrates DecisionDx-Melanoma's 31-GEP score with the specific Breslow thickness, mitotic rate, SLN status, ulceration status and location (head and neck, extremities, trunk) of the individual patient's tumor. The additional endpoints of RFS and DMFS, which are not currently provided by the American Joint Committee on Cancer Eighth Edition (AJCC8) staging system, are anticipated to be helpful when determining appropriate treatment pathways for each patient's disease. The new upgraded ITR now provides both this new i31-ROR result as well as the i31-SLNB, in addition to the traditional class designation obtained with DecisionDx-Melanoma.

"Clinicians and patients look to our tests to provide clinically actionable information that better informs cancer management decisions, such as intensity of surveillance and follow-up frequency," said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "And we are committed to continually reviewing this process to improve patient care, as evidenced by the introduction of our new i31-GEP for Risk of Recurrence test result.

"With this additional information, DecisionDx-Melanoma results are not only designed to provide a more precise, personalized likelihood of SLN positivity, but now also include a more individualized risk assessment, rather than an average, population-based risk estimate, that we believe can help personalize patient management decisions and overall risk assessments beyond standard melanoma staging."

About DecisionDx-Melanoma

To predict risk of recurrence and likelihood of sentinel lymph node positivity, the Company utilizes its proprietary algorithms, i31-ROR and i31-SLNB, to produce an integrated DecisionDx-Melanoma test result.

Through June 30, 2021, DecisionDx-Melanoma has been ordered 78,277 times for use in patients with cutaneous melanoma. More information about the test and disease can be found at www.CastleTestInfo.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx ®-Melanoma, DecisionDx ®-CM Seq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx ®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (myPath® Melanoma and DecisionDx ® DiffDx™-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx ®-UM, DecisionDx ®-PRAME and DecisionDx ®-UM Seq). For more information about Castle's gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com.

Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

