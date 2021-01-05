Deciphera Pharmaceuticals To Present At The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) - Get Report today announced that Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 9:10 AM ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.deciphera.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera's FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK is also approved for fourth-line GIST in Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).

