Decipher Biosciences Achieves Major Medicare Milestone With Expansion In Coverage For Decipher Prostate Genomic Testing

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decipher Biosciences, a commercial-stage precision oncology company committed to improving patient care, initially focused on urologic cancers, today announced that Palmetto GBA, a Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC), issued a final local coverage determination (LCD) that expands coverage for Decipher Prostate (Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Decipher Prostate RP) to include all men with localized prostate cancer being considered for treatment. Decipher Prostate is the first genomic test to receive Medicare coverage across the spectrum of localized disease which addresses an estimated 234,665 men annually with prostate cancer in the U.S.

In the initial treatment setting, the LCD provides coverage for men in very low through very high and pelvic lymph node positive NCCN risk groups. Following surgery to remove the prostate, Decipher Prostate is covered for all men being considered for treatment, both immediately after surgery, and after disease recurrence.

"We believe that having all of the information about a tumor helps physicians and their patients make the best treatment decisions," said Tina Nova, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Decipher Biosciences. "This coverage decision provides access for all Medicare beneficiaries with localized prostate cancer who may benefit from Decipher testing, and this is an important milestone towards achieving our vision."

The Medicare LCD, titled "MolDX: Prostate Cancer Genomic Classifier Assay for Men with Localized Disease," is posted on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) website and will become effective on November 8, 2020. LCDs are subject to annual review by the MAC.

About Decipher ProstateDecipher Prostate (Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Decipher Prostate RP) is a 22-gene, microarray-based genomic test intended help inform treatment decisions for men with localized prostate cancer at initial diagnosis and after surgical removal of the prostate. The test reports the Decipher Score, which prognosticates a patient's risk of metastasis within five years and provides risk estimates of prostate cancer-specific outcomes. Decipher Prostate can help guide physicians to better select the appropriate therapy for a specific patient, which in turn can result in improved patient outcomes.

About Decipher BiosciencesDecipher Biosciences is a commercial-stage precision oncology company committed to improving patient care, initially focused on urologic cancers. Our novel prostate cancer genomic test, Decipher Prostate, provides valuable information about the underlying biology of a patient's tumor, assisting physicians in their selection of an optimal therapy. Our differentiated approach measures the biological activity of a patient's entire tumor genome, known as whole transcriptome analysis, and applies proprietary machine learning algorithms to help physicians improve therapy selection and accelerate adoption of new therapies into the standard of care. Decipher Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Learn more at http://decipherbio.com

Media Contact Joleen Schultz760.271.8150 joleen@joleenschultzassociates.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decipher-biosciences-achieves-major-medicare-milestone-with-expansion-in-coverage-for-decipher-prostate-genomic-testing-301138255.html

SOURCE Decipher Biosciences