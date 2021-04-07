Deci Named To The 2021 CB Insights AI 100 List Of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Deci to the fifth annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

"This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we've ever seen. This year's cohort spans 18 industries, and is working on everything from climate risk to accelerating drug R&D," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run after being named to the list, with more than 50% going on to raise additional financing (totaling $5.2B), including 16 $100 million+ mega-rounds. Many also went on to exit via M&A, SPAC or IPO. As industry after industry adopts AI, we expect this year's class will see similar levels of interest from investors, acquirers and customers."

"We are honored to be recognized by CB Insights as one of the top deep learning accelerators in the AI industry," said Yonatan Geifman, CEO & co-founder of Deci. "The acknowledgment only strengthens the validity of our mission, which is to make deep learning tools more accessible to AI developers across industries. If not achieved, practitioners will continue to be bogged down by increasing algorithmic complexity, a barrier requiring greater compute power and unique skills to overcome, otherwise enterprises will be unable to productize their solutions. Deci's AutoNAC (Automated Neural Architecture Construction) technology optimizes deep learning models and ensures that practitioners are able to solve the world's most complex problems."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 6,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

By harnessing AI to build better AI, Deci is automatically transforming deep learning models to be ready for effective production at scale. Using Deci's deep learning platform, developers can supercharge AI models and accelerate deep learning runtime by up to 10x on any hardware, including AI chips for edge & mobile, CPUs, and GPUs, for any edge or vision-related task. Deci's platform can redesign any deep learning model to maximize inference throughput and minimize inference latency (even up to real-time performance), all while reducing costs and preserving accuracy.

This award follows many notable milestones for Deci, including a broad strategic collaboration with Intel Corporation to optimize deep learning inference on Intel Architecture (IA) CPUs. The two are working together to deploy innovative AI technologies to mutual customers. Deci and Intel's collaboration began with MLPerf where on several popular Intel CPUs, Deci's AutoNAC technology accelerated the inference speed of the well-known ResNet-50 neural network, reducing the submitted models' latency by a factor of up to 11.8x and increasing throughput by up to 11x. In 2020, Deci raised $9.1M in a seed round to further advance its deep learning platform.

Quick facts on the 2021 AI 100:

Equity funding and deals: Since 2010, the AI 100 2021 cohort has raised over $11.7B in equity funding across 370+ deals from more than 700 investors.

Since 2010, the AI 100 2021 cohort has raised over in equity funding across 370+ deals from more than 700 investors. 12 unicorns: Companies with $1B+ valuations on the list span applications as varied as data annotation, cybersecurity, sales & CRM platforms, and enterprise search.

Companies with $1B+ valuations on the list span applications as varied as data annotation, cybersecurity, sales & CRM platforms, and enterprise search. Geographic distribution:64% of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. Eight of the winners are based in the UK, followed by six each in China and Israel , and five in Canada . Other countries represented in this year's list include Japan , Denmark , Czech Republic , France , Poland , Germany , and South Korea .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

Contact:CB Insights awards@cbinsights.com

About Deci

Deci is ushering in a new AI paradigm by using AI to build and operate AI models. Deci's deep learning platform enables data scientists to transform their AI models into production-grade solutions on any hardware, crafting the next generation of AI for enterprises across the board. Deci's proprietary AutoNAC (Automated Neural Architecture Construction) technology autonomously redesigns an enterprise's deep learning models to squeeze the maximum utilization out of its hardware. Founded in 2019 and based in Tel Aviv, Deci's team of deep learning experts are dedicated to eliminating production-related bottlenecks across the AI lifecycle to allow developers and engineers the time to do what they do best - create innovative AI solutions for our world's complex problems.

Contact Garrett Krivicich, Headline Media Garrett@headline.media +1 786 233 7684

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deci-named-to-the-2021-cb-insights-ai-100-list-of-most-innovative-artificial-intelligence-startups-301264041.html

SOURCE Deci