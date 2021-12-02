December 2021 Brings The CGMagazine Recommends Issue To Digital And Physical Storefronts

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - CGMagazine Publishing Inc. (CGMagazine) has just released the latest in its Holiday Buyers guide issues with the CGMagazine Recommends 2021 edition of the magazine. This new issue boils down some of their most exciting content for the readers of the magazine in an easy to use, comprehensive guide. From the best movies and TV of the year, to latest selections for the family this holiday season, this issue is poised to be one of the most exciting and well rounded guide issues to date.

To supplement the selections of the CGMagazine Recommends 2021 Issue, CGMagonline also features a selection of guides that help people find the best gifts at a glance. While not as detailed as what the issue provides, these online lists work as a great starting point for anyone looking for the next holiday showstopper for everyone on their list.

"It is important to us to create a guide for each type of reader that comes across our site. Gift giving isn't a one size fits all experience", Explained Dayna Eileen, Family & Content Executive Editor of CGM. "This year we have brought out six different guides in our CGM Recommends series, Holiday Gifts For Tech Lovers 2021 , Holiday Gifts For Gamers 2021 , Holiday Gifts For Families 2021 , Holiday Stocking Stuffers 2021 , with a more generalized Great Holiday Gifts For 2021 coming on December 5th, and our family column, Parental No-Scope getting in on the action with their holiday recommendations for kids on December 6th."

While everyone is reading up on the top gifts of 2021, the CGMagazine staff are working hard locking in the selections for the Best of 2021issue and lists that are slated to launch in the new year. These selections will include various categories in the best hardware of 2021, the best movies of 2021, and the coveted Game of the Year 2021. These selections are still being compiled, but the staff hope to have these locked by the end of December.

This is only the start, with CGMagazine looking to 2022 and beyond, with plans to cover the latest conferences, events and releases. Looking at everything from gaming to tech, the staff of CGMagazine are not resting and looking to keep expanding what the magazine covers, and offering new and exciting articles.

This also means major new initiatives such as the Brand of the Year will be pushing forward into 2022, with our writers and editors already looking at potential options to follow. With the ever increasing readerbase, and our new home in the Niagara region, 2022 is looking to be a very exciting year for CGMagazine. It also means CGM Family , CGM Tech , and CGM Backlot will keep expanding, with new articles, features and interviews crafted to bring only the best content to our readers, be they in print or online.

About Comics and Gaming Magazine

Now based in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada, originally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, CGMagazine is a print and digital magazine that covers the latest in technology, gaming, and media. Part of the CGMagazine Publishing Group , CGMagazine started as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010, Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally-distributed digital magazine, as well as a thriving website; all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech and film as they relate to a mature audience. With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike; providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

