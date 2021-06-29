Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation And Hyzon Motors To Host Fireside Chat Today With IPO Edge To Discuss Business Combination

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRB) - Get Report ("DCRB"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon"), a leading supplier of zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, announced that the companies will host a fireside chat with IPO Edge today, Tuesday, June 29 at 2pm EDT, to discuss their pending business combination.

The live event will feature Robert Tichio, Chairman of DCRB, and Craig Knight, CEO of Hyzon. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the video session which will include a Q&A session with the audience.

Mr. Tichio and Mr. Knight will discuss:

An overview of the business combination and investment highlights

The supportive fundamentals driving hydrogen fuel cell adoption in the commercial vehicle space

The evolution of the SPAC market and involvement of more individual investors

Why it is important for all record date shareholders to vote, regardless of how many shares they own

How investors vote shares through their brokers

"In this final stage of our business combination with Hyzon, we believe it is even more important to engage with all of our investors, as we remain committed to communicating our vision for the combined business," said Mr. Tichio. "We value the opportunity provided by IPO Edge to highlight Hyzon's leadership position in hydrogen fuel cell-powered, zero-emission commercial mobility, its significant near-term growth opportunity, discussing the voting process, and addressing investor questions. We hope to hear directly from you at today's event."

Shareholder Vote Information

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination is scheduled to be held on July 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be conducted completely virtually, and can be accessed via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/decarbonizationplusacquisition/sm2021 . If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.

Every stockholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, DCRB requests that each stockholder of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2021 (the "Record Date"), vote as soon as possible and by no later than July 14, 2021 at 11:59pm EDT to ensure that the stockholder's shares will be represented at the Special Meeting. DCRB's board of directors recommends you vote "FOR" the business combination with Hyzon and "FOR" all of the related proposals (or in the case of the Director Election Proposal, "FOR ALL NOMINEES") described in the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed by DCRB with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 21, 2021.

Stockholders who owned common stock of DCRB as of the Record Date continue to have the right to vote their shares for the Special Meeting, regardless of whether such stockholders subsequently sold their shares and do not own such shares as of the date they cast their vote.

Additional information is available at https://www.dcrbplus.com/dcrb1-vote/. Investors are encouraged to contact Morrow Sodali LLC, DCRB's proxy solicitor, with questions or for assistance via e-mail at DCRB.info@investor.morrowsodali.com or toll-free call at (800) 662-5200.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

In connection with the proposed business combination between Hyzon and DCRB, DCRB filed a proxy statement and other relevant documents with the SEC. Stockholders and other interested persons are urged to read the proxy statement and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC because they contain important information about DCRB, Hyzon and the proposed business combination. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement, as well as other filings containing information about DCRB, Hyzon and the proposed business combination, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

DCRB, Hyzon and their directors and executive officers and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitations of proxies from DCRB's stockholders in respect of the proposed business combination and the other matters set forth in the proxy statement. Information regarding DCRB's directors and executive officers is available in DCRB's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended December 31, 2020, and under the heading "Information About DCRB" in DCRB's definitive proxy statement relating to the proposed business combination filed with the SEC on June 21, 2021. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the proxy statement relating to the proposed business combination.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding DCRB's proposed acquisition of Hyzon and DCRB's ability to consummate the transaction, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, DCRB and Hyzon disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. DCRB and Hyzon caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of either DCRB or Hyzon, including risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Exhibit 99.3 of DCRB's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 9, 2021, the "Risk Factors" section of DCRB's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on June 21, 2021, and other documents filed by DCRB from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, such as risks related to the ability to convert non-binding memoranda of understanding into binding orders or sales (including because of the current or prospective financial resources of the counterparties to Hyzon's non-binding memoranda of understanding and letters of intent), or the ability to identify additional potential customers and convert them to paying customers. Hyzon gives no assurance that Hyzon will achieve its expectations.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a target whose principal effort is developing and advancing a platform that decarbonizes the most carbon-intensive sectors. These include the energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation and commercial and residential sectors. DCRB is sponsored by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC and represents a further expansion of Riverstone's 15-year franchise in low-carbon investments, having established industry leading, scaled companies with more than $5 billion of equity invested in renewables.

About Hyzon Motors

Headquartered in Rochester, NY and with operations in Europe, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to produce zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses for customers in North America, Europe, and across the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com

