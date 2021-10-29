Decarbonization In Spotlight At Wood Mackenzie's Inaugural U.S. Solar And Energy Storage Series Events

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global energy and natural resources consultancy Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business (Nasdaq:VRSK), today launches the U.S. Solar Series 2021 and Energy Storage Series 2021 .

Both events run over four weeks, starting with the first session of the Solar Series on 2 November. They will feature Wood Mackenzie's solar and energy storage experts in exclusive conversation with the U.S.'s leading solar large-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I) and community solar developers, residential installers, utilities, energy regulators, investment players, technology innovators and ISOs.

The series will cover the key issues around market trends, technology, development hurdles and policy aspects affecting the U.S. solar and energy storage industries.

Guest speakers at the Series include:

Garrett Nilsen, Acting Director, Solar Energy Technologies Office, U.S. Department of Energy

Rael McNally, Director, Real Assets - Global Renewable Power, BlackRock

Mark Frigo, Vice President, Energy Storage, Nexamp

Daidipya Patwa, Director of Product Management, Strategy & Business Development, SunPower

Nick Smallwood, Vice President, Business Development, Sunrun

Daniel Dedrick, Head of Project Technical Services, Clearway Energy

Jennifer Spinosi, General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Compliance, CleanChoice Energy

Louis Langlois, Associate Director, Business Development Operations, EDP Renewables

Jared Donald, Executive Vice President, Head of US, Amp Energy

Dave Gahl, Senior Director of State Policy, East, SEIA

The virtual sessions will combine the latest Wood Mackenzie data, forecasts and insights with exclusive interviews and panel discussion. These will lead up to an in-person session, available by invitation online and under strict health safety measures, in San Diego, CA.

The Solar Series in-person session will be held on 7 December 2021, while the Energy Storage Series session, also in person, is scheduled for the following day, 8 December 2021. Further details of the in-person sessions will be made available to delegates closer to the time.

The Solar Series aims to understand what lies ahead for the industry as decarbonization efforts gain pace. Events will be held on 2, 4, 10 and 16 November, with key themes including:

How U.S. policy frameworks will boost solar and energy storage

What rising technology costs mean for the solar and storage industry

The impact of international trade tensions on solar and storage markets

Identifying opportunities for cost rationalization for solar-plus-storage planning, construction and interconnection

The Energy Storage Series will run alongside the Solar Series. Discussions, on 4, 10, 16 and 18 November, will focus on storage's critical role in achieving deep decarbonization. Issues on the agenda include:

Value stacking for distributed storage through innovative policy, business models and technology

How state policy incentives are shaping the residential and community solar and storage markets of tomorrow

What technology, economics and policies are needed to make long-duration storage viable

Maximizing the value, revenue streams and grid capabilities of distributed solar and storage through virtual power plants.

To see the full agenda and register for the Solar Series, please click here. You can register for the Energy Storage Series and check the topics under discussion by clicking here .

