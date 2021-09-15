Debut Book From Sales Guru, Entrepreneur Makes Waves In The Self-Help Sphere

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional celebrity Russ Cersosimo Jr. has just released a groundbreaking framework, enabling professionals to tap into human psychology and harness the power of influence.

Based on decades of research into how the human brain works, Cersosimo utilizes psychological concepts that allow readers to reach a new level of awareness and easily influence others. Available on Amazon, 'Molecular Influence: Successfully Hack the Minds of Potential Investors, Customers, Partners & More'is a guidebook to help entrepreneurs, top-level professionals and everyday people boost sales, clinch deals, secure funding and persuade others.

"Psychology is a science, and just like math or physics, it works the same every time," Cersosimo said. "While the ability to creatively influence on-the-fly is an art, influence is also very much a system that can be learned and applied."

To promote the book launch, Cersosimo has just announced a whirlwind media tour to spread the word about his groundbreaking psychology-based system.

Cersosimo is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and was an early protegee of another Pittsburgh native — pitch man extraordinaire Billy Mays. By combining established peer-reviewed research with fundamental ancient teachings and the application of psychological or emotional triggering techniques, 'Molecular Influence' helps readers quickly hone their minds into weapons to be used in the boardroom, in front of investors or in conversations with colleagues.

"We are always negotiating," Cersosimo said. "Every day we get up and influence. Prospects, coworkers, significant others, kids, pets — we all need a little influencing now and then. This book helps to simplify and explain the way the brain computes data to come to a decision. Just being cognitively aware of these laws and methods will naturally help you influence situations in your favor."

A dynamic on-air presence, Cersosimo was featured in the Discovery Channel television series 'Pitchmen,' and has been a guest on numerous regional and national television shows and online platforms. Recently, Cersosimo teamed up with two-time Super Bowl Champion and former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Charlie Batch to launch a new podcast, '3 Jags in a Lab,' which will premiere this fall on iTunes and other platforms. He is also the front man of the band The Pyramid Incident, an eight-piece powerhouse that includes talent from the Civic Light Opera, session musicians who toured with Travis Tritt and members of the regionally-famous Pitt Floyd.

Cersosimo's in-person training sessions, seminars and workshops have helped countless sales professionals, entrepreneurs and business owners yield impressive results by unlocking their potential to positively influence outcomes. Now, Cersosimo is making his magnetic personality available to print, radio, digital and social media content creators looking to collaborate on interviews, webinars and other multimedia to share his psychological insights.

More about Russ Cersosimo, Jr.:From an early age, the skills learned from Russ' magician grandfather led to a deep interest in human psychology. He was profoundly impacted by working alongside his mentor, spokesperson Billy Mays — arguably the best pitch man of our time.

After studying psychology at West Virginia University, Russ went on to develop a groundbreaking system that changed the way sales were conducted at the family business — Guardian Protection, at the time the largest privately-held home security company in the nation. There, he created a groundbreaking system to increase sales volume tenfold.

Russ has utilized his approach — dubbed 'Molecular Influence' — to launch a string of successful companies in some of the most fast-paced and challenging sectors, including data, medical marijuana and biotechnology. His pioneering tactics were created by combining peer-reviewed research, tried-and-true pitch techniques honed by professionals like Billy Mays and a deep understanding of how the brain works to influence decisions.

In August 2021, Russ chronicled his approach in his debut book — 'Molecular Influence: Successfully Hack the Minds of Potential Investors, Customers, Partners & More.' Now, he's sharing his approach by facilitating workshops and seminars, as well as spearheading a multimedia campaign to spread the word.

