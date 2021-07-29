Debt Collectors Swiftly Negotiating Unpaid Debt Via SettleiTsoft Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New SAS software product for Debt Collection -- SettleiTsoft ® Enterprise - is fully integrated with the SettleiTsoft ® debt negotiation platform for consumers.

Developed by AiTech Software, it offers a perfect opportunity for creditors to re-examine their business model; especially how they connect to consumers and collect unpaid debts. Connecting with debtors is the toughest process for any debt collector. Debtors expect confrontation, maybe at their wits end, possibly embarrassed or intimidated, and afraid of predatory collection practices.

SettleiTsoft ® Enterprise was specifically created to help resolve these confrontational issues by communicating with the debtor through the SettleiTsoft ® Mobile App. Instead of cold calling, the Platform enables creditors to upload debtors' information with an initial settlement offer. Debtors are then invited to download the Mobile App to arrange a debt repayment agreement.

All negotiations take place online, via a secure virtual channel. Both parties can accept, reject, or counter settlement offer amounts and terms, or privately chat. Confrontation is eliminated, communications are 24/7, and debtors can reference their bills to develop workable budgets; allowing debt to be amicably resolved.

Since no phone calls are necessary, SettleiTsoft ® Enterprise substantially reduces the risk of any individual agent putting the entire debt collection business in danger of FTC action by being aggressive or threatening with a consumer.

"It's been decades since the last technology update for call centers -- the auto-dialer. With SettleiTsoft ® Enterprise, debt collectors can finally upgrade their business models. There's no reason to be limited by telephone calls for communications, given smartphones. Connect and Collect," said Martha Henry, CTO.

With Connect and Collect ™ methodology, creditors remit a monthly subscription fee, then pay for results - number of engagements (debtor connects via Mobile App) and a percentage of settlement payments.

Antonio Garcia, CEO, stated "Having the power of the SettleiTsoft ® Platform and its Mobile Apps in the creditors' hands, through the Enterprise web portal, is a breakthrough milestone for the debt collection industry. Our vision is to simplify debt collection practices with transparent technologies, which adhere to the provisions of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act."

