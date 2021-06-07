Debra McCoy Joins Bain & Company As A Partner In Its Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility Practice

Debbie McCoy returns to Bain, where she began her career, bringing with her deep expertise in sustainable investing

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company announced today that Debra (Debbie) McCoy, an expert in sustainable investing, has rejoined the firm where she started her career, as a partner in its global Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility practice. In her new role, Debbie will advise a range of global, cross-sector clients on implementing operational decisions and strategic investing tactics that use stakeholder, governance and environmental considerations to produce enduring results. She will be based out of Bain's San Francisco office.

Debbie most recently served as a Managing Director at BlackRock and its Head of Sustainable Investing for a team actively managing more than $200 billion in assets. She also previously held roles in global development investing and research at Stanford University, environmentally aware infrastructure investing with a sovereign wealth group, and institutional and global consumer banking at a multinational bank.

"Debbie has been a respected leader in sustainability long before the terms 'sustainability' and 'impact' held the weight they do today," said Jenny Davis-Peccoud, co-head of Bain's global Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility practice. "She brings multiple vantage points, through her expertise in investing as well as her experience working across the private sector, academia, nonprofits and government. This will make her a valuable addition to Bain's longstanding global network of sustainability experts."

Debbie developed her expertise on the topics of economic development, the environment and innovation through leading bold projects around the world, including in New Delhi, Johannesburg, Bangkok, Dubai, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

"I have long admired Bain & Company's Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility practice for accelerating results against business's most significant opportunities and challenges," said Debbie McCoy. "I am delighted to bring my global experience back home to the firm where I started my career to help Bain's clients address the increasingly complex realities of sustainable investing and operations."

Debbie is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, she sits on the Board of Governors of the San Francisco Symphony, and she served as a White House Fellow for one year at the U.S. Department of State after receiving a nonpartisan, nonpolitical appointment from the President of the United States.

Debbie holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, where she was a Toigo Fellow, as well as a bachelor's degree from Howard University, where she graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa.

