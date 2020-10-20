Deborah Moorad-Watts Appointed Chief Executive Officer Of Nature Technology Corporation (NTC)

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature Technology Corporation, a leading developer and provider of non-viral vectors, technologies and services for advancing gene and cell therapy and immunotherapy, announced today that Deborah Moorad-Watts, formerly Chief Business Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Commenting on today's announcement, Ms. Moorad-Watts stated, "I am honored to accept the role of Chief Executive Officer and look forward to helping guide NTC in its mission to improve the effectiveness, safety, availability and economy of gene-based medicines. NTC has a proud history of innovating and redefining the promise and potential of nucleic acids-based drugs, manufacturing, and I'm proud to continue and expand on that legacy."

Former CEO and now President and Executive Chairman of the Board, Clague P. Hodgson, PhD, said, "As a founder of the company, I believe that Deborah's experience, knowledge and dedication will help NTC continue to grow and lead in a field that is making such an important difference in the lives of the patients we all ultimately serve. We are pleased to have her in this new role."

Ms. Moorad-Watts has extensive experience managing diverse business portfolios and strategic efforts for further advancing technologies leading to licensure and/or M&A activities. Her areas of expertise include global sales & marketing, clinical manufacturing, gene and cell therapy, mergers and acquisitions, GMP business development, R&D, contract negotiation, KOL engagement, licensing, and more.

She has led product commercialization efforts from concept through launch, for both start-ups and fortune 500 companies. She has also managed intellectual property and licensing strategy with pharmaceutical and medical device companies across the world, including the launch and management of an investigational drug for glioblastoma.

About Nature Technology Corporation

Nature Technology Corporation (NTC) provides safe and effective products to enhance nucleic acid-based gene therapeutics, and DNA vaccines, as well as process technology to aid in the manufacturing of these products. NTC's proprietary products include antibiotic-free selection vectors (RNA-OUT), and Nanoplasmids ™, both of which can be used in non-viral and viral vector derived gene therapy and cell therapy biologics including: CAR T-cell therapies, stem cell therapies, adoptive immunotherapies, passive immunotherapies, allergy immunotherapies, DNA vaccines, tolerizing DNA vaccines, regenerative medicines, cancer gene therapy, gene replacement therapies, gene editing therapies, viral vector production and more. NTC also provides cost-effective outsourcing of product development services including custom gene design, vector construction, retrofitting, and plasmid DNA manufacturing

