Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Partners With CancerCare® To Launch A New Helpline For Those Affected By Stomach Cancer

PLANTATION, Fla., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) and Cancer Care announce a joint venture to launch the first-ever helpline dedicated to stomach cancer patients, their families, caregivers, and those who've lost loved ones to the disease. Cancer Care is the leading national organization dedicated to providing free, professional support services to anyone affected by cancer. Joining forces with DDF, Cancer Care will provide a helpline staff of skilled oncology social workers with specific expertise on issues affecting stomach cancer patients and their families. In addition, the helpline will be managed by Senior Director of Patient Assistance Programs Vilmarie Rodriguez and Senior Director of Social Work Angelique Caba. It will address the emotional, practical, and information needs of the stomach cancer community.

Cancer Care has provided free support services to cancer patients of all diagnoses for 76 years. Their services aim to alleviate distress and help patients obtain the best possible outcomes from their treatment. The collaborative stomach cancer helpline will serve as an extension to DDF's Patient Resource and Education Program, which currently provides free educational webinars and symposia, peer-to-peer patient and caregiver mentorship, and monthly support groups to the stomach cancer community. Services offered through the helpline include:

Psychosocial support

Information about stomach cancer and its treatment that is personalized for each patient

Referrals to Cancer Care 's case management services through which an oncology social worker can connect clients to resources, referrals, and related assistance, helping them overcome barriers to care.

's case management services through which an oncology social worker can connect clients to resources, referrals, and related assistance, helping them overcome barriers to care. Immediate access to educational programs and publications that provide treatment updates on stomach cancer and other topics of interest to stomach cancer patients

Referrals to live and online support groups as needed

Referrals to financial assistance for transportation needs to and from treatment, pain medication, homecare, childcare, medical supplies, and copayment assistance (chemotherapy and targeted treatment therapies).

"We are excited to be teaming up with Cancer Care to offer this new service to the stomach cancer community," said Andrea Eidelman, Chief Executive Officer of DDF. "DDF currently offers a wide array of support services. However, it is helpful that through this service, patients can work directly with highly skilled oncology social workers who are well versed in their experience and can help them navigate their diagnosis. There is no doubt that our stomach cancer community will benefit tremendously from this initiative."

The helpline is officially set to launch on May 10, 2021, and will be free to access Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about DDF or Cancer Care, visit www.DebbiesDream.org or www.CancerCare.org.

About Cancer Care® Founded in 1944, CancerCare is the leading national organization providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical, and financial challenges of cancer. To learn more, visit www.CancerCare.org.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach CancerDDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, almost a decade later, at 50. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

