Debbie Bridges Joins Wound Pros As VP Of Sales And Marketing, Western United States

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wound Pros ( https://thewoundpros.com/ ) today announced that Debbie Bridges would be assuming the position of Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Western U.S. The Wound Pros specializes in the treatment and management of chronic non-healing wounds at long-term care facilities. It also partners with these facilities to provide education and advanced wound care dressings for acute and chronic wounds. Debbie is also a licensed vocational nurse with over 20 years of experience in wound care, sales, and marketing.

Debbie's experience spans across multiple sales positions through which she has been responsible for developing new business strategies and driving corporate expansion with her experience as a commercial effectiveness trainer. She worked with vast multi-disciplinary teams comprising doctors, nurses, and allied healthcare professionals to mentor, coach and develop high performance individuals.

Throughout her career, Debbie advocates the power of people, applying the "all hands on deck" philosophy to achieve corporate sales goals and empowers professionals for success. This is done through a clear resolve for quality, revenue growth, and profitability coupled with continuous improvement and leadership.

About The Wound ProsThe Wound Pros is a physician-owned and managed company. It is an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) and a Medicare Part B provider in the United States. The company provides wound care services to long-term facilities across the country, including digital wound management, mobile vascular assessment, digital supply tracking, advanced EHR systems, and advanced wound care dressings. The Wound Pros uses a "hightech" approach incorporating AI to improve standardization and wound healing outcomes and a "high-touch" approach providing human-to-human interactions for customer service and quality service delivery to its clients.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

Media Contact: Daniel Yeager(323) 794-7543 dyeager@thewoundpros.com

