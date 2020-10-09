Debate Outcome: Progressive Democrat Rishi Kumar And Representative Anna Eshoo (D-CA-18)

SARATOGA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive candidate for the United States Congress CA-18, Rishi Kumar recently debated with Rep. Eshoo.

"Democrat versus Democrat Debate outcome: Progressive Rishi Kumar and Representative Anna Eshoo "

"The debate was the culmination of 20 months of our grassroots campaign of a thousand volunteers, over 50 town hall meetings, over 100,000 doors, and a million phone calls, discussing Silicon Valley's challenges. The contrasting tale of two candidates was stark; apparent were the lack of accomplishments and the out-of-touch nature of the failed 28-year incumbency of Rep. Eshoo.

On healthcare, I identified the 'elephant in the room.' Rep. Eshoo chairs the House Health Subcommittee, is the #1 recipient of Pharma money ( $1.8M) in the U.S. House of Representatives, and has sponsored legislation to increase our healthcare costs. Rep. Eshoo claimed she accepts (PAC) money 'for campaign signs and stamps'. $785,700 is a lot of money for signs and stamps! We have refuted the many endorsements of Rep. Eshoo, especially her A-rating from End Citizens United.

On the raging California wildfires, Rep. Eshoo said that California's fire plan has not been updated for 100 years. Seemingly, she's made no strides to address this life-threatening challenge. I articulated a clear plan, which includes forest management and fighting the climate crisis.

On transportation, Rep. Eshoo discussed bringing the high-speed rail to Silicon Valley. This project has already failed! I discussed a new vision - the '21 minutes, 21 counties' plan to address the valley's challenges with housing, traffic, and homelessness while expanding our economy.

Tech is one of the core reasons I'm running: I'm tired of career politicians who don't understand Silicon Valley's innovation economy. I pointed out Rep. Eshoo's failures with Cambridge Analytica and Facebook's misuse of people's data - with Facebook located in our Congressional district. As a valley hi-tech executive, I have the perspective of what it takes for Silicon Valley's economy to prosper in a post-Covid-19 world.

My run seeks to bring ethical integrity into politics. I bring a result-driven outcome to challenge the Washington status quo and divisive partisan politics. America is ready for a new leadership."

* Rishi Kumar, a progressive capitalist, a hi-tech executive, councilmember of Saratoga, CA, and executive board member of the California Democratic Party (AD28), is the only Democrat in this race who has pledged to reject PAC money and Special Interest Group campaign money.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/debate-outcome-progressive-democrat-rishi-kumar-and-representative-anna-eshoo-d-ca-18-301149690.html

SOURCE Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020