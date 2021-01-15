Dean Katamanin On The Accessibility Of Private, Luxury Travel

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a global pandemic, no industry experienced as much turmoil as the travel industry. Lockdowns and restrictions created a demand for consumers to pursue alternative methods in their search for travel whether they seek to reach family, less restricted areas or just plain ole fun. Private travel used to be restricted to the uber-rich who were able to purchase a new aircraft that cost as low as $5 million and upwards of $50 million, later, wealthy people realized they could own a fraction of the plane, or even better charter it by paying a per hour rate. Access to 4,211 private jet airports sprawling across the US, make it ideal for those traveling to those hard to reach locations especially with airlines cutting out less profitable routes.

Oprah Winfrey is quoted best during the commencement address at Duke University on May 10, 2009: "That is what makes me feel successful. Of all the wonderful things that have happened, including getting a doctorate, an honorary doctorate from Duke, what really makes me feel successful is being able to use my life in service to someone else's… and it is really fantastic to have your own jet, and anybody who says it isn't is lying to you."

In today's world, discretionary spending is down, the average savings account has increased by 10%, the CARES Act lifted the Federal Excise Tax reducing the cost of private travel by 7.5%, making booking a jet more affordable or attractive compared to a cramped commercial aircraft. There are 134,071 people that "like" the Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation on Facebook while only 27,380 people "like" the Transportation Security Administration and if that tells you anything, it's that people want to fly private and we're entering an age where private travel is soaring and booking a private plane is almost as easy as booking an Uber.

Jet operators are looking for avenues to offset their owner's monthly nut, lower repositioning costs, and reduce their number of empty legs, resulting in a rise in the accessibility of flying private. A handful of industry innovators can be credited with capitalizing on the situation, and one of the people leading the charge is Dimitri "Dean" Katamanin with his Naples-based company Jet Agency .

Dean is an aviation industry veteran and architect of some of the most impactful deals in the industry, holds an MBA from Northwestern University, is a real estate developer and former associate film producer, serves as the Managing Partner of Jet Agency and their affiliated companies. Dean, who also goes by Dima, is widely recognized as one of the private aviation industry's most successful jet agent, adept at building and coordinating operational teams, lining up funding and buyers to purchase and divest aircraft solidifies Dean's place as one of the most trusted and revered members of the industry.

While many business leaders struggle to revive their careers at the beginning of 2021, Dean Katamanin finds himself positioned for more success than ever before. His MBA background and extensive industry knowledge have allowed him to focus on the tech side of private travel and enhance the customer experience by leaps and bounds. In a time when legacy travel companies are relying on dated scheduling and pricing systems, Dean is making things easier, more efficient, and more cost-effective for this expanding base of new customers.

Dean became fascinated with birds at a young age when traveling with his family and their friends on Frank Sinatra's G2SP famously known as tail number N216RR, taking in the landing through the flight attendants' jump seat, instantly, he was hooked. Upon graduating from undergrad at Northwestern University, his passion was calling where he joined Jet Flite International, an operator of private aircraft, and was quickly promoted to Vice President. Not long thereafter, the always clever monger hired a film crew to chronicle the lives of the rich and famous through the world of the exclusive luxury travel experience but passed in order to protect their anonymity - the precursor to the well-known Below Deck series airing on Bravo.

To capitalize on the influences of the entertainment industry and their private lives, Dean's career took flight upon hanging his wings as a partner at Jet79 where he teamed up with film studios, concert promoters, and sports teams which lead to an elite clientele of movie stars, musicians, and athletes as well as many high net worth individuals, through his ability to create superlative experiences via his personalized touches and first-rate service. While Dean is no longer with Jet79, he and his former partner remain friends.

Dean's involvement in every facet of the jet business including owner, operator, and broker allowed him to see the lack of synergies in the industry, where operators don't cater to clients' needs and clients can't handle a fleet. Recognizing enhancements to technology and the role it plays in disrupting an archaic industry, along with the flourishing demand in private travel, Dean's career is soaring to new heights in his current position as the Managing Partner of Jet Agency. Jet Agency is transforming the private bird industry with its proprietary technology by offering streamlined quoting and lower pricing through efficient processes. Not only will Jet Agency revolutionize the way private aviation is consumed today, but it will also make it more accessible with less hassle.

As a practicing yogi, Dean is a firm believer in one's energy and improving that of those around him through volunteering and financial contributions in memory of lost loved ones. Dean's admiration towards his family is what he credits as the nurturer of the positive outlook he shares, and his experiences with his family are the tenants that make him who he is today. His optimism and resilience have served him well throughout 2020, making the best of these circumstances for his company and career.

Dean received his Master of Business Administration in Advertising from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, and his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and International Studies from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.

