Dealerware Appoints Veteran DevOps Leader Denise Iglesias As Vice President Of Engineering

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware, the leading connected car platform for automotive retailers, appoints Denise Iglesiasas Vice President of Engineering. With over 20 years of experience leading software and hardware engineering teams, Iglesias brings a proven track record of defining and delivering high-growth hardware and software products. The newly-created role underscores Dealerware's rapid expansion and reinforces its commitment to delivering the central platform of the connected retail fleet.

As Vice President of Engineering, Iglesias will cultivate Dealerware's technical environment, leading the company's engineering team and spearheading platform optimization and performance. Iglesias will also sit at the helm of Dealerware's long-term technological vision to streamline and scale the existing product, while rapidly bringing new features and services to market.

"The automotive industry is undergoing some of the most prolific shifts in its 125 year history. Being able to continue to develop products and features that help dealers realize a more profitable, customer-centric future is why we come to work every day. It's all about taking an empathic approach and simplifying change," said Iglesias. "I'm excited to join such a strong team that's laser focused on expanding our product capabilities, growing our ecosystem, and ultimately building products that customers love."

"Denise brings decades of engineering leadership experience and an inventive mindset to Dealerware, which makes her an exceptional fit to lead tech and innovation for our growing brand. As we further enhance the value of our platform, we are thrilled to welcome Denise into the Dealerware family," said Russell Lemmer, Chief Operating Officer and Founder, Dealerware.

Iglesias most recently served as Senior Director of Software Engineering at Comcast. There, she advanced Agile development standards and led more than a dozen teams through the launch of the first cloud hosted platform for Xfinity Home, which provides millions of consumers with home automation and security services. Iglesias has also held senior leadership roles at Icontrol Networks and National Instruments.

Iglesias is also recognized as a technology community leader. She creates and supports spaces that encourage diversity and inclusion, from founding internal networking groups such as Comcast's TechWomen ATX, supporting local community organizations such as GirlStart and mentoring the next generation of leaders with Ceresa.

Since its launch in 2016, Dealerware has successfully partnered with dealers, dealer groups and OEMs to modernize their retail operations. With 100 percent year-over-year growth in 2019 and Net Promoter Scores in the 100 th percentile for technology companies, the platform continues to delight customers, drive dealer profits, and enable to digital transformation required in today's changing landscape.

About Dealerware

Dealerware is modern fleet management for the modern retailer. The Dealerware connected car platform elevates the service experience for dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs. By automating cost recovery, improving efficiencies, and elevating the customer experience, Dealerware allows automotive retailers to lower the cost and complexity associated with the management of courtesy vehicle, retail rental, and subscription programs. Launched in 2016, Dealerware today manages tens of thousands of vehicles for hundreds of dealerships in the U.S., including all 10 of the top 10 public dealer groups, across 28 OEM brands. For more information, please visit Dealerware.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dealerware-appoints-veteran-devops-leader-denise-iglesias-as-vice-president-of-engineering-301163073.html

SOURCE Dealerware