DealerPolicy Makes Fast Company's Third Annual List Of The Best Workplaces For Innovators Among Medium-Sized Companies

WILLISTON, Vt., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company announced its third annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. DealerPolicy proudly announces it has been named a top five finalist in the medium-sized company category, which features organizations having between 100-999 employees.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2021 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the leading mid-sized innovative workplace environments," says Kristin Halpin Perry, Chief People Officer at DealerPolicy. "At DealerPolicy, we are deeply committed to bringing one of the most underserved - but absolutely essential - areas of auto retail into the modern-day workflow, and that is the area of auto insurance. By nature, auto insurance and financing are sophisticated, complex transactions with many variables. DealerPolicy has been able to deliver breakthrough, integrated solutions because we have such a talented, collaborative, and innovative team. Thank you to Fast Company, and most of all, thank you to the exceptional crew at DealerPolicy for making all of this happen."

"These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront."

To see the complete list, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2021

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovatorsissue ( September 2021) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 17, 2021. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

