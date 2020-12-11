Dealcember Alert: FREE 5G Phones From Samsung And OnePlus At T-Mobile

Things that won't end: 2020 … and all the Un-carrier holiday deals! Starting TODAY, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is coming down the chimney with FREE Samsung and OnePlus 5G phones: get the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G or OnePlus 8T+ 5G for $0, just pay the sales tax,...

Things that won't end: 2020 … and all the Un-carrier holiday deals! Starting TODAY, T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report is coming down the chimney with FREE Samsung and OnePlus 5G phones: get the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G or OnePlus 8T+ 5G for $0, just pay the sales tax, or get $500 off the latest Samsung 5G phones. Plus, do some serious merry-making with even more holideals like tablets made for T-Mobile's new industry-leading mobile hotspot and internet plans or smartwatches and streaming devices under $50.

5G Under the Tree:

Get a OnePlus 8T+ 5G or OnePlus 8 5G for free via 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on T-Mobile's interest-free equipment installment plan (EIP) and either activate a new line on a qualifying plan OR trade in an eligible device.

trade in an eligible device. Score a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G for free via 24 monthly bill credits when you switch, pick it up on EIP and activate a new line on a qualifying plan.

Get $500 off a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, S20 FE 5G, S20 5G, Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Z Flip 5G or Z Fold2 5G via 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on EIP and trade in an eligible device.

Save $300 on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G or S7+ 5G via 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on EIP and add a new line on a qualifying plan.

Stuff That Stocking for Under $50:

Snag the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for just $49, via 24 monthly bill credits, when you pick it up on EIP and add a qualifying line. With all these deals, customers can pick up a new 5G phone AND a smartwatch for just $49 plus sales tax!

Give the gift of a great TV binge sesh with the $50 TVision HUB, T-Mobile's brand-new Android-powered HDMI streaming device. With the TVision HUB, customers get a complete home entertainment solution with support for all your favorite streaming apps — including T-Mobile's new TVision streaming services — games, music and more all in one spot.

Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A for free via 24 monthly bill credits when you get on EIP and add a new line on a qualifying plan.

Metro Customers Can Still Save Big!

And right now, new Metro by T-Mobile customers pay no switching fees and get Metro's lowest price on unlimited with four lines for $25 per line including four free Samsung Galaxy A21 phones via instant rebate. Head to a Metro by T-Mobile store or metrobytmobile.com to learn more.

Holiday Bonus for Businesses, Too!

As a special holiday stocking stuffer, coming soon, businesses can get up to $4,750 in bill credits to cover their Carrier's early termination fees or remaining device payments when they switch 10 lines to the Un-carrier and pick up new phones on EIP on a qualifying plan. That's up to $650 per line for the first five lines and $300 per line thereafter. Because, really, you've earned a Holiday Bonus. Head here for more on T-Mobile for Business offers.

All the Bennies and All the 5G — at No Extra Cost

And when you get that new phone, you get all that Un-carrier value. Magenta customers get the industry's best unlimited plan with taxes and fees included, Netflix on Us for families, the most awarded customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts, weekly free stuff and discounts from T-Mobile Tuesdays and an unparalleled set of free tools to protect from scams and unwanted robocalls with Scam Shield. And of course, unlimited talk, text and 5G data included at no extra charge.

T-Mobile has the first and largest nationwide 5G network, now covering 270 million people across 1.4 million square miles with Extended Range 5G. And the Un-carrier is upgrading thousands of Ultra Capacity 5G sites this month to bring an ultra fast 5G experience to even more customers. This super-fast 5G technology can bring download speeds around 300 Mbps and peak speeds up to 1 Gbps. And that's all on top of the Un-carrier's advanced LTE network that covers 99 percent of Americans.

For all the T-Mobile holiday offers, please visit t-mobile.com/offers/deals-hub.

If you cancel your line before receiving all promotional bill credits, you may owe up to the full device amount (e.g., OnePlus 8T+5G - $749.99); if cancelling your account, contact us first to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. If congested, heavy data users (>50GB/mo. for most T-Mobile plans and >35GB/mo. at Metro) and customers choosing lower-prioritized plans may notice lower speeds than other customers, and Metro customers may notice reduced speeds vs. T-Mobile; see plan for details. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. If you've cancelled lines in the past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. Must be active & in good standing to receive bill credits; allow 2 bill cycles. On Us Offers: Max 4/account. $500 Off: Max 4/account. TVision HUB: Subscription required for TVision & other streaming services. Metro 4/$25:At least 1 eligible port-in required. If you cancel any line, promo rate ends. Metro free phones: Eligible port-in required; limit 1 per line/port. Selection & quantities available while supplies last. TFB $650/300: Via bill credits after completing eligible port-in to qualifying service & registering lines, allow 15 days. 5G coverage not available in some areas; capable device required.

