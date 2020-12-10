Deako Lighting To Provide Plug-N-Play Light Switches To D.R. Horton Homes Across U.S.

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D.R. Horton and Deako have entered into an exclusive relationship to pre-wire all-new D.R. Horton homes with Deako's innovative plug-n-play lighting system. This new offering gives homeowners the flexibility to personalize their lighting in just seconds.

The three-year exclusive agreement between D.R. Horton, the largest U.S. homebuilder by volume, and Deako Lighting, the company that re-invented the light switch, ensures Deako's lighting system and one Deako Smart Switch will be in all newly built D.R. Horton homes beginning February 1, 2021.

Deako's plug-n-play simple switches will be installed in every switch location in the home. Homeowners can now personalize their lighting - adding dimmers, motion sensor & timer switches, and smart switches at any location they choose - faster than the time it takes to change a light bulb. Deako works with D.R. Horton's Home is Connected TM platform, seamlessly integrating with currently included smart products to give homeowners best-in-class smart home automation experiences.

Known as America's Builder, D.R. Horton has built quality homes in desirable locations throughout the United States for more than 40 years. The company is known for high-quality homes that are constructed and sold through its D.R. Horton, Express Homes, Freedom Homes, and Emerald Homes brands.

"D.R. Horton is constantly innovating to better serve their customers. Their industry-leading 'Home is Connected' smart home program now takes it to the next level with the most flexible, powerful lighting platform available," said Wes Nicol, COO at Deako. "Deako is proud of its relationship with America's Builder to help delight their buyers and make their home lighting more personal."

"Lighting is such an important element of personalizing your home," said Brad Conlon, D.R. Horton's Director of National Accounts. "With Deako's innovative approach to plug-n-play switches, D.R. Horton homeowners will get to customize their lighting now and for the life of their home."

"This is a game-changer for the industry," said Josh Browne, COO at Safe Haven, D.R. Horton's exclusive Home Automation and Security Provider. "Deako's plug-n-play switches will enable our technicians to offer personalized smart lighting experiences to D.R. Horton home buyers during our scheduled white-glove visit. Secure perimeter smart lighting, convenience packages, and more smart home lighting automation experiences will be available and configured by our team."

For more information about D.R. Horton and its family of brands, visit www.drhorton.com For more information about Deako, visit www.deako.com. For more information about Safe Haven, visit www.mysafehaven.com.

About Deako Lighting.Deako believes everyone should be able to enjoy the wonderful experience of lighting design. We invented the plug-n-play light switch system, which makes it easy to customize lighting with both simple and smart upgrades that have a big impact. Homeowners love the flexibility they have with Deako as they can upgrade their lighting at any time, without hiring an electrician. Builders love that they can now offer a future-proof home at little to no extra cost. Deako Lighting has been named the #1 Smart Lighting Control System by TecHome Builder, Top 25 Innovative IoT Companies by Entrepreneur, Top 50 most promising Startups by Bloomberg, and touted as "Changing The Way Builders Spec Light Switches," by Builder Magazine. Learn more at Deako Lighting Website , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn

About Safe Haven: As the nation's largest ADT Authorized Dealer and one of the fastest-growing segments of the ADT business family, Safe Haven has developed an understanding of the needs of our clients, partners, and employees rarely found in today's business world. When you work with Safe Haven, you can depend on our team of high-level, forward-thinking men and women committed to creating a home security system tailored to your needs. We look forward to forming real relationships with our clients and partners, serving as a solid resource for today's connected home. Most importantly we are motivated by keeping you safe. Learn more at mysafehaven.com.

