Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 19, 2020deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased STAAR Surgical Company ("STAAR" or the "Company") (STAA) - Get Report securities between February 26, 2020 and August 10, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On August 11, 2020, J Capital published a report, claiming the Company has overstated its sales in China by at least one-third (or $21.6 million), "meaning all of the company's $14 mln in 2019 profit is fake." Citing over 75 interviews with former employees, site visits to China and Switzerland, as well as extensive review of public documents, the report concludes that STAAR reports fake sales revenues by overstating sales and then marking up actual marketing costs to hide "phantom" revenue. According to the report, the financial statements for STAAR's largest Chinese client indicate that it bought only about half as many lenses as the Company reports.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.17, or over 6%, to close at $48.25 per share on August 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts to investors. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that the Company was overstating and/or mischaracterizing: (1) its sales and growth in China; (2) its marketing spend; (3) its research and development expenses; and that as a result of the foregoing, (4) Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired STAAR securities, you may move the Court no later than October 19, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

