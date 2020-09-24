Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation (INTC)

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 28 , 2020deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Intel Corporation ("Intel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTC ) securities between October 25, 2019 and July 23, 2020,inclusive (the "Class Period").

On July 23, 2020, after the market closed, Intel disclosed that production of its 7-nanometer chips would be delayed after the Company had "identified a defect mode in [its] 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $9.81, or approximately 16%, to close at $50.59 per share on July 24, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Intel had identified a defect mode in its 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation; (2) that, as a result, the Company would experience a six-month delay in its production schedule for 7-nanometer products; (3) that Intel was reasonably likely to rely on third-party foundries for manufacturing its 7-nanometer products; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Intel was reasonably likely to lose market share to its competitors who are already selling 7-nanometer products; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Intel securities, you may move the Court no later than September 28, 2020to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.

