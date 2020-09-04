Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 14, 2020deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ("Deutsche Bank" or the "Company") (DB) - Get Report securities between November 7, 2017, and July 6, 2020 , inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their Deutsche Bank investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 13, 2020, media outlets reported that the Federal Reserve had criticized Deutsche Bank's U.S. operations in an internal audit. The audit reportedly found that Deutsche Bank had failed to address multiple concerns identified years earlier, including concerns related to the Bank's AML and other control procedures.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.31 per share, or over 4%, to close at $6.60 per share on May 13, 2020.

Then, on July 7, 2020, the Federal Reserve's criticism of Deutsche Bank's failure to address its AML and other issues was reaffirmed when the New York State Department of Financial Services fined the Bank $150 million for neglecting to flag numerous questionable transactions from accounts associated with Jeffrey Epstein and two correspondent banks, Danske Estonia and FBME Bank, both of which were the subjects of prior scandals involving financial misconduct.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.13 per share, or over 1%, to close at $9.82 per share on July 7, 2020.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Deutsche Bank had failed to remediate deficiencies related to AML, its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, and its U.S. operations' troubled condition; (2) that as a result, the Bank failed to properly monitor customers that the Bank itself deemed to be high risk, including, among others, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ("Epstein") and two correspondent banks, Danske Estonia and FBME Bank, which were both the subjects of prior scandals involving financial misconduct; (3) that the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Bank's financial results and reputation; and (4) as a result, the Bank's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Deutsche Bank securities, you may move the Court no later than September 14, 2020,to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

ContactsLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Howard G. Smith, Esquire215-638-4847888-638-4847 howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com www.howardsmithlaw.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-reminder-the-law-offices-of-howard-g-smith-reminds-investors-of-looming-deadline-in-the-class-action-lawsuit-against-deutsche-bank-aktiengesellschaft-db-301124216.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith