Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. F/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL, PLLL)

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 21, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (PLL) - Get Piedmont Lithium Ltd Sponsored ADR Report (PLLL) securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021 inclusive (the "Class Period").

On July 20, 2021, before market hours, Reuters reported that Piedmont "has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so." According to the article, a majority of the board of commissioners said, "they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $12.56, or nearly 20%, to close at $50.52 per share on July 20, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have strong local government support; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Piedmont securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 21, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

