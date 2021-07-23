Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT)

BENSALEM, Pa., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 20, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Home Point Capital Inc. ("Home Point" or the "Company") (HMPT) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").

Investors suffering losses on their Home Point investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In January 2021, Home Point conducted its IPO, selling 7.25 million shares of common stock for $13.00 per share.

On May 6, 2021, Home Point announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021, reporting revenue of $324.2 million, which missed consensus estimates by $41.72 million.

On this news, Home Point's stock price fell $1.66, or 17.7%, to close at $7.72 per share on May 6, 2021, significantly below the IPO price.

The complaint filed alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Home Point's aggressive expansion of its broker partners would increase the Company's expenses dramatically; (2) as a result of rising interest rates in 2021, the mortgage industry was anticipating decreased gain-on-sale margins industry-wide, and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (3) accordingly, Home Point had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Home Point common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than August 20, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

ContactsLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Howard G. Smith, Esquire215-638-4847888-638-4847 howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com www.howardsmithlaw.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-reminder-law-offices-of-howard-g-smith-reminds-investors-of-looming-deadline-in-the-class-action-lawsuit-against-home-point-capital-inc-hmpt-301340048.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith