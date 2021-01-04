Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Covia Holdings Corporation F/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (CVIAQ)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 8, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Covia Holdings Corporation ("Covia" or the "Company") f/k/a Fairmount Santrol...

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 8, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Covia Holdings Corporation ("Covia" or the "Company") f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Fairmount Santrol") (OTC: CVIAQ) (NYSE: CVIA, FMSA) securities between March 15, 2016 and June 29, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Covia provides minerals and materials solutions for the industrial and energy markets, including producing proprietary sand for use in fracking.

Covia provides minerals and materials solutions for the industrial and energy markets, including producing proprietary sand for use in fracking.

On March 22, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that it had "received a subpoena from the SEC seeking information relating to certain value-added proppants marketed and sold by Fairmount Santrol or Covia within the Energy segment since January 1, 2014."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.45, or 7%, to close at $6.05 per share on March 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 6, 2019, during market hours, Covia disclosed that "the SEC ha[d] requested additional information and subpoenaed certain current and former employees to testify."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.07, or 4.3%, to close at $1.56 per share on November 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on June 29, 2020, after the market closed, the Company announced that it had filed for petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

On June 30, 2020, the NYSE delisted the Company, stating in relevant part that "the Company is no longer suitable for listing . . . after the Company's June 29, 2020 disclosure that the Company filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.18, or more than 37%, between the closing price on NYSE and resuming trading OTC on July 1, 2020 at $0.30 per share.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Covia's proprietary "value-added" proppants were not necessarily more effective than ordinary sand; (2) Covia's revenues, which were dependent on its proprietary "value-added" proppants, was based on misrepresentations; (3) when Covia insiders raised this issue, defendants did not take meaningful steps to rectify the issue; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Covia securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 8, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.

