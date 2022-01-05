DEADLINE: KE Holdings Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - BEKE

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between August 13, 2020 and December 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 28, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Chin v. KE Holdings Inc., No. 21-cv-11196 (S.D.N.Y.). Commenced on December 30, 2021, the KE Holdings class action lawsuit charges KE Holdings and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: KE Holdings claims to be the "leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in China."

The KE Holdings class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) defendants inflated KE Holdings' gross transaction revenue ("GTV"); (ii) defendants inflated KE Holdings' revenues; (iii) defendants inflated the number of stores and agents using KE Holdings' platform; and (iv) as a result, defendants' statements about KE Holdings' business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On December 16, 2021, Muddy Waters Capital LLC, a research based equity investor, announced that it took a short position in KE Holdings because its research showed that KE Holdings was overstating the agents and stores on its platforms; its GTV; and its revenues, among other wrongdoings. On this news, KE Holdings' ADS prices dropped by more than 22%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased KE Holdings ADSs during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the KE Holdings class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the KE Holdings class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the KE Holdings class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the KE Holdings class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

