DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PlayAGS, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of investors that purchased PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) securities between May 3, 2018 and August 7, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until August 24, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

PlayAGS is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines. It operates with three business segments: (i) electronic gaming machines ("EGM"), which comprises 95% of the Company's revenue and provides 380 game titles on EGM cabinets; (ii) table products, including live felt table games, side bet offerings, progressives, signage, and other ancillary table game equipment; and (iii) interactive, which offers social casino games including online versions of the Company's game titles.

On August 7, 2019, PlayAGS reported a net loss of $7.6 million for second quarter 2019, which included a $3.5 million impairment to goodwill and $1.3 million impairment to intangible assets of the Company's iGaming reporting unit, due to extended regulatory timelines which delayed revenues.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $8.99, or nearly 52%, to close at $8.31 per share on August 8, 2019.

The complaint, filed on June 25, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its business in Oklahoma; (2) that, as a result, the Company's recurring revenue would be negatively impacted; (3) that PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its Interactive business segment, including delays in securing regulatory approvals and relevant licenses; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, PlayAGS was reasonably likely to record a goodwill impairment; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

