De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 Turboprop Becomes First Regional Aircraft Recertified To Meet ICAO's Most Stringent Noise Standards

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") announced today that the Dash 8-400 turboprop aircraft has been recertified to meet the latest noise emission standards set by ICAO Chapter 14. The Dash 8-400 aircraft is the first propeller-driven aircraft, and also the first regional aircraft in the world, to achieve the certification.

ICAO Chapter 14, which is equivalent to FAA Stage 5 and is the most recent in a series of stringent noise limits introduced by governing bodies to regulate aircraft noise emission, takes effect after December 31, 2020 for all new subsonic jet and propeller-driven aircraft.

"De Havilland Canada takes pride in complying with the latest noise requirements set by ICAO, and the achievement of this recertification is a testament to the Dash 8-400 aircraft's low community noise footprint during take-off and landing," said Robert Mobilio, Vice President, Engineering and Quality, De Havilland Canada. "We have proactively recertified to the latest, more stringent standards in order to provide maximum benefits to our operating fleet.

"Our fleet, of more than 600 aircraft delivered, will derive the benefit of the recertification and will have the ability to access noise sensitive airports with fewer limitations and lower noise-related charges without the need for product change to meet ICAO Chapter 14 requirements," added Mr. Mobilio.

Featuring quiet, swept, six-bladed Dowty propellers on Pratt & Whitney Canada PW150A engines, the Dash 8-400 aircraft has once again proven to be an environmentally advanced design. Not only is it quiet on the outside, it is also quiet inside the cabin. In order to further boost the comfort for passengers, the Dash 8-400 aircraft is engineered with a newly improved, proprietary Active Noise and Vibration Suppression (ANVS) system that effectively reduces the propeller noise level inside the aircraft to maximize cabin comfort. The Dash 8-400 aircraft has been acoustically engineered to mitigate the detrimental effects of noise on human health - inside and out, on the ground and in the sky.

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes support to the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft, as well as production and sales of the Dash 8-400 aircraft. With its low carbon footprint and operating costs, industry-leading passenger experience and jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 aircraft, which seats up to 90 passengers, is the environmentally responsible choice for operators seeking optimal performance on regional routes. https://dehavilland.com

