De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 Aircraft Certified By The FAA And EASA To The Most Stringent Noise Emission Standards

As the aviation industry works to reduce the environmental impact of commercial aircraft, the Transport Canada, FAA and EASA approvals are a testament to the Dash 8-400 aircraft's advanced design and position it well ahead of other regional jets and turboprops in delivering low community noise during take-off and landing

Operators globally will benefit from these approvals by not having to re-fleet or re-engine in order to meet the industry's most stringent noise reduction requirements

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") announced today that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have issued approvals for the Dash 8-400 turboprop aircraft as having met the most stringent noise emission standards. The aircraft is therefore certified to Stage 5 standards set by the FAA and certified by EASA as having met ICAO Chapter 14 standards. The Dash 8-400 aircraft was the first propeller-driven aircraft, and also the first regional aircraft in the world, to meet ICAO Chapter 14 standards when it was certified by Transport Canada in 2020.

"The approvals by the FAA and EASA have confirmed that the Dash 8-400 aircraft's advanced design positions it well ahead of current regional jets and turboprops in delivering low community noise during take-off and landing. Furthermore, new regional jet designs that have been proposed to meet these same standards, are several years away from introduction into service," said Robert Mobilio, Vice President, Engineering and Quality, De Havilland Canada. "Our fleet of more than 600 delivered Dash 8-400 aircraft will continue to derive benefits from these recertifications since operators will be able to access noise-sensitive airports with fewer limitations and lower noise-related charges without the need for product change to meet the stringent noise emission standards.

"The Dash 8-400 noise emission approvals also offer increased opportunities for urban planners to minimize the impact of commercial aviation on communities while the industry works to develop next-generation propulsion technology such as the hybrid-electric propulsion technology being developed by Pratt & Whitney Canada in collaboration with De Havilland Canada," added Mr. Mobilio.

"The Chapter-based, noise-related charges employed by certain airports in Europe allow airports to align with ICAO's standards and encourage airlines to adopt the quietest class of aircraft available in the market. As Dash 8-400 aircraft can meet the Chapter 14 Minus category, which is the quietest category even amongst Chapter 14 aircraft, our customers can benefit from significant discounts. An example of this is seen at Gatwick Airport, where operators of Dash 8-400 aircraft can benefit from discounts of 60-80% compared to operators of Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 aircraft," said Philippe Poutissou, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, De Havilland Canada.

Featuring quiet, swept, six-bladed Dowty propellers on Pratt & Whitney Canada PW150A engines, the Dash 8-400 aircraft has once again proven to be an environmentally advanced design. Not only is it quiet on the outside, it is also quiet inside the cabin. In order to further boost the comfort for passengers, the Dash 8-400 aircraft is engineered with a newly improved, proprietary Active Noise and Vibration Suppression (ANVS) system that effectively reduces the propeller noise level inside the aircraft to maximize cabin comfort. The Dash 8-400 aircraft has been acoustically engineered to mitigate the detrimental effects of aircraft noise on human health - inside and out, on the ground and in the sky.

De Havilland Canada continues to make future-oriented investments to enhance the Company's competitiveness and ensure that Dash 8 Series aircraft remain at the forefront of the regional aircraft market.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes support to the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft, as well as production and sales of the Dash 8-400 aircraft. With its low carbon footprint and operating costs, industry-leading passenger experience and jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 aircraft, which seats up to 90 passengers, is the environmentally responsible choice for operators seeking optimal performance on regional routes. https://dehavilland.com

Images relating to this release are available at https://dehavilland.com/en/media

De Havilland, Dash 8, Dash 8-100/200/300 and Dash 8-400 are trademarks of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited.

