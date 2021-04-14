De Gaulle Fleurance & Associés Open A Subsidiary In Abu Dhabi

Registered with the Abu Dhabi Global Market, De Gaulle Fleurance EMEA Ltd. provides support and advice to companies seeking to establish a presence and to carry out investment projects in the Europe/ Middle-East/ Africa region.

PARIS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- De Gaulle Fleurance EMEA Ltd. is a platform providing support and advice with respect to clients' cross-border activities between the Middle East, Africa and Europe. The firm's lawyers provide clients with assistance from the Abu Dhabi's office, working in synergy with teams based in Paris during the various phases of their projects, from the initial establishment of a presence (public affairs consultancy), assistance in the context of clients' investments (corporate, M&A, financing, PPP, dealing with international tender processes, etc.), to the management of their transactions in strategic sectors (energy, mining, infrastructures, banking, IP/IT, etc.), as well as on issues related to divestment, litigation and international arbitration.

The firm's clients can rely on integrated teams, as well as on a network of local correspondents selected independently to deal with legal aspects specific to the target countries. Correspondents are selected according to each project's requirements.

De Gaulle Fleurance & Associés has extensive experience in advising key players in the EMEA region (companies, DFIs, investment funds, governments...), with multidisciplinary teams (including an integrated OHADA practice). The firm's lawyers advise Gulf clients on projects in Africa and Europe, pan-African institutions, and international groups regarding their investments in Africa and in the Middle East.

"The growth of the economic flows between the Middle East and Africa was a decisive factor in our choice to open this subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates, which is a real hub for international business in the EMEA region", explains Jean-Baptiste Santelli, partner at De Gaulle Fleurance & Associés and director of the Abu Dhabi subsidiary. "It is a way for us to get closer to our clients who are already relying on our recognised full-service expertise for dealing with transactions in this geographical area".

Office contact detailsDe Gaulle Fleurance EMEA Ltd.34, Al Maqam Tower, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates+9712-418-7530 emea@dgfla.com

About De Gaulle Fleurance & Associés

De Gaulle Fleurance & Associés provides support to its clients in France and overseas with:

180 persons available to assist clients based on high standards, responsiveness and creativity.

available to assist clients based on high standards, responsiveness and creativity. A full service practice in all areas of corporate law.

practice in all areas of corporate law. Expertise that is recognised by the market (lawyers recommended in Chambers, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers and Leaders League).

by the market (lawyers recommended in Chambers, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers and Leaders League). About twenty languages spoken (German, English, Arabic, Armenian, Chinese, Danish, Dyula, Spanish, Ewe, Farsi, French, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Kinyarwanda, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Tamil, Ukrainian).

(German, English, Arabic, Armenian, Chinese, Danish, Dyula, Spanish, Ewe, Farsi, French, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Kinyarwanda, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Tamil, Ukrainian). Lawyers registered with 13 bars ( England / Wales , Beirut , Brussels , California , Ireland , Israel , Kiev , Luxembourg , New York , Paris , Quebec , Shanghai , Tunisia ).

( / , , , , , , , , , , , , ). A network of correspondents, selected for the quality of their services and the relevance of their expertise, across all continents.

