Ddm Marketing Communications Publishes Whitepaper On Integrating Media And Content Strategies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For advertisers, content marketing and media placement are becoming increasingly intertwined.

Every year, marketers are reporting an increased spend on content marketing. However, this content is ineffective if an audience does not know it exists. To increase the impact of marketing efforts, it is vital that coordination exists between all paid, earned, and owned communication channels.

ddm marketing + communications has recently produced a new, informative whitepaper on the importance of integrating media and content strategy.

This marketing resource provides expert industry insight on paid advertising efforts, the importance of finding a relevant story, effective methods of content distribution, and advice on measuring success.

"When it comes to successful marketing, content is — and always will be — king. To be successful, content must be valuable and specifically targeted to an identified audience through proper distribution channels. When it comes to media plans and content marketing, the two are a perfect match. Our latest industry whitepaper provides an overview on the vital need to integrate media and content strategies," said Troy Boehm, digital marketing manager at ddm.

The whitepaper is available free of charge to all members of the B2B and B2C business community. Please visit teamddm.com for more valuable information and resources or directly download this marketing resource.

About ddm marketing & communicationsFounded in 1990, ddm provides a full-service array of communication, marketing, and technology services to businesses in highly complex and highly regulated industries. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, ddm serves a diverse national and international client base, ranging from healthcare and financial services, to medical device and global manufacturing. With 45 team members located in West Michigan and Chicago, ddm is organized through the EOS Entrepreneurial Operating System and prides itself on an untiring commitment to serving clients tenaciously. For more information, please visit teamddm.com

