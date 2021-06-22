DD3 Acquisition Corp II And Codere Online To Host Investor Presentation Today At 8:30 Am ET

MADRID, Spain and MEXICO CITY, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codere Online ("Codere", or the "Company") and DD3 Acquisition Corp II (DDMX) - Get Report ("DD3"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, will host an investor presentation today to discuss their recently announced business combination.

Investors may access the event this morning, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 8:30 am ET, by visiting DD3's website at https://www.dd3.mx/.

About Codere Online Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama and expects to start operating in the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina) in late 2021. Codere Online's online business is complemented by Codere Group's physical presence throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence in the region. Codere Group is a multinational group devoted to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

About DD3 Acquisition Corp. IIDD3 was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. DD3's efforts to identify a prospective target business are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region. Learn more at https://www.dd3.mx/en/spac.

Additional MaterialsInvestors may also access an investor presentation available on the DD3 website, and filed with the SEC as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K, prior to the call, and available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

Additional Information about the Business Combination and Where to Find It Codere Online, DD3, and the other parties thereto have entered into a business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement") that provides for DD3 and SEJO to become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Holdco (the "Proposed Business Combination"). In connection with the Proposed Business Combination, a registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Form F-4") is expected to be filed by Holdco with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that will include a proxy statement to be distributed to stockholders of DD3 in connection with DD3's solicitation of proxies from DD3's stockholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination and other matters to be described in the Form F-4, as well as a prospectus of Holdco relating to the offer of the securities to be issued in connection with the completion of the Proposed Business Combination. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE FORM F-4 AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. After the Form F-4 has been filed and declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to DD3's stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the Proposed Business Combination. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of such documents, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , or by directing a request to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A., 7 rue Robert Stümper, L-2557 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY THE SEC OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOR HAS ANY AUTHORITY PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE OFFERING OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations, market size and potential growth opportunities, competitive position, expectations and timings related to commercial launches, potential benefits of the proposed business combination and PIPE investments, technological and market trends and other future conditions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. DD3's and Codere Online's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believe," "predict," "likely," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, DD3's and Codere Online's expectations with respect to market growth, future revenues, future performance, the anticipated financial impacts of the Proposed Business Combination, the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions to the Proposed Business Combination, and the timing of the completion of the Proposed Business Combination.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside DD3's and Codere Online's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Business Combination Agreement; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DD3 and/or Codere Online following the announcement of the Business Combination Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (3) the inability to complete the Proposed Business Combination, including due to failure to obtain approval of DD3's stockholders, certain regulatory approvals, or satisfy other closing conditions in the Business Combination Agreement; (4) the occurrence of any other event, change, or other circumstance that could cause the Proposed Business Combination to fail to close; (5) the impact of COVID-19 on Codere Online's business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the Proposed Business Combination; (6) the inability to obtain and/or maintain the listing of Holdco's ordinary shares or warrants on NASDAQ following the Proposed Business Combination; (7) the risk that the Proposed Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Proposed Business Combination; (8) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Codere Online to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its key employees; (9) costs related to the Proposed Business Combination; (10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (11) the amount of redemptions by DD3's stockholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination; and (12) the possibility that DD3 or Codere Online may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning certain of these and other risk factors is contained in DD3's most recent filings with the SEC and will be contained in the Form F-4, including the proxy statement/prospectus expected to be filed in connection with the Proposed Business Combination. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning DD3 or Codere Online, the Proposed Business Combination or other matters and attributable to DD3 or Codere Online or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Each of DD3 and Codere Online expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in their expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation This press release is not a proxy statement and does not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Business Combination. This press release also does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities will be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Information SourcesThis press release has been prepared for use by DD3 and Codere Online in connection with the Proposed Business Combination. The information herein does not purport to be all-inclusive. The information herein is derived from various internal and external sources, and all information relating to the business, past performance, results of operations and financial condition of DD3 was derived entirely from DD3 and all information relating to the business, past performance, results of operations and financial condition of Codere Online was derived entirely from Codere Online. No representation is made as to the reasonableness of the assumptions made with respect to the information herein, or to the accuracy or completeness of any projections or modeling or any other information contained herein. Any data on past performance or modeling contained herein is not an indication as to future performance.

The data contained herein relating to the operations and performance of the combined entities has been derived by Codere Online from various internal and external sources. No representation is made as to the reasonableness of the assumptions made within or the accuracy or completeness of any projections or modeling or any other information contained herein. Any data on past performance or modeling contained herein is not an indication as to future performance. DD3 and Codere Online assume no obligation to update the information in this press release.

No RepresentationsNo representations or warranties, express or implied, are given in respect of this press release. To the fullest extent permitted by law, in no circumstances will DD3 or Codere Online, or any of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, stockholders, representatives, partners, directors, officers, employees, advisors or agents, be responsible or liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or loss of profit arising from the use of this press release, its contents (including without limitation any projections or models), any omissions, reliance on information contained within it, or on opinions communicated in relation thereto or otherwise arising in connection therewith, which information relating in any way to the operations of Codere Online has been derived, directly or indirectly, exclusively from Codere Online and has not been independently verified by DD3. Neither the independent auditors of DD3 nor the independent auditors of Codere Online audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to any projections or models for the purpose of their inclusion in this press release and, accordingly, neither of them expressed any opinion or provided any other form of assurances with respect thereto for the purposes of this press release.

Participants in the Solicitation

DD3 and Codere Online and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of their management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of DD3's stockholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination. Information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of DD3's directors and executive officers is set forth in DD3's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-250212) that was filed with the SEC in connection with DD3's initial public offering in December 2020, as well as in other documents DD3 has filed with the SEC. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of DD3's stockholders in connection with the Proposed Business Combination will be set forth in the Form F-4 when available. Information concerning the interests of DD3's and Codere Online's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of DD3's and Codere Online's equity holders generally, will be set forth in the Form F-4 when it becomes available. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement / prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

Contacts:

InvestorsRyan Lawrence, ICR Ryan.Lawrence@icrinc.com 332-242-4321

MediaBrian Ruby, ICR Brian.Ruby@icrinc.com 203-682-8268