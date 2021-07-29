DENVER, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services ("DCPS") opens new office in the Denver Tech Center ("DTC"). This new location brings an additional 8,000 square feet of space with a warehouse, capacity of seating 50 more employees, a one-acre parking lot with available storage for equipment, a 100% renovation and parking lot resurfacing.

These strategic additions have given DCPS the ability to assist southern-based companies with more services than before. This office houses managers and divisional employees for Asphalt and Concrete, Painting, Waterproofing and Specialty Coatings, and Janitorial sectors of the company.

"We are proud to announce the expansion of our offices into DTC," said Matt Harmon, co-owner of DCPS. "Having the room for 50 employees and the additional 8,000 square foot increase was a crucial investment for the company," said Dale Heims, co-owner of DCPS, "We are confident this expansion will not only help our team, but will also provide an even better service to our south Denver customers."

The office buildout and expansion were made possible in partnership with Spyder Construction acting as the General Contractor. Spyder provides their customers with insurance restoration, capital improvement, roofing, and construction deficit repair. Learn more about Spyder Construction here: https://spydercon.com/

ABOUT DENVER COMMERCIAL PROPERTY SERVICES

Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to 1,100+ clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado.

The company's independently operated divisions include; Asphalt and Concrete, Waterproofing and Specialty Coatings, Janitorial, Snow Removal, Sweeping, Landscaping, Painting and Stucco, Foliage Design and Holiday Décor. Each division is operated by an industry-leading management team who work together across specialties to provide the best integrated solution to commercial property owners and managers.

