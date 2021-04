DCP Midstream To Participate In 2021 EIC Investor Conference

DENVER, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) - Get Report announced that Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and chief executive officer and Sean O'Brien, group vice president and chief financial officer will conduct a series of virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investment community representatives at the 2021 EIC Investor Conference on May 20, 2021. The materials used at this conference will be posted to the Investors section of DCP Midstream's website at www.dcpmidstream.com on May 19, 2021.

ABOUT DCP MIDSTREAM, LP DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) - Get Report is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP's general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

