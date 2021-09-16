DCI Partners With Datavisor To Empower Community Banks With Real-time AI-Powered Fraud Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataCenter Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software and iCoreGO™ digital banking technologies for community financial institutions today announced partnership with DataVisor , a technology pioneer that delivers the most comprehensive suite of AI-powered fraud management solutions. The solution deployed empowers DCI customer community banks with real-time fraud detection and prevention capabilities, and can capture more fraud, earlier, while enabling a secure and frictionless customer experience.

"Serving our community banks is our highest priority, so the bar for selecting a fraud and risk management platform was high," said Sarah Fankhauser CEO, DCI. "The solution had to support key functional areas and deliver on our specific capability requirements, while ensuring a high-quality, consistent experience for customers as they access banking products and services. We considered several vendors, and none could compare to the product innovation, scalability and performance of DataVisor, who was able to not only meet our expectations for technology and product innovation, but reduce our TCO."

Financial fraud has increased substantially as the trends toward mobile banking and digitization accelerate. For example, the Federal Trade Commission received nearly 1.4 million reports of identity theft and 390,000 reports of credit card fraud in 2020 alone. As a result of DataVisor's partnership with DCI, community member banks will be able to detect and prevent application and identity theft, transaction fraud, account takeovers, money laundering and other types of banking fraud before they result in financial and reputational damage.

"Digital transformation is accelerating, and with fintechs challenging traditional banking services, the need to innovate and drive growth while balancing the risk of fraud requires rethinking the fraud solutions," said Yinglian Xie, CEO and Co-Founder, DataVisor. "Legacy fraud solutions are not designed to handle digital data and often introduce friction to the customer experience in the name of authentication. This results in good customers being delayed or even denied access to banking services. DataVisor leverages AI and advanced machine learning techniques to connect the dots between fraud signals across various events and channels, enabling organizations to act on fast-evolving fraud and money laundering activities as they happen in real time, preventing financial losses with early action."

With an open SaaS platform that supports easy consolidation and enrichment of any data, DataVisor's solution scales infinitely. Its patented unsupervised machine learning technology, combined with advanced device intelligence, powerful decision engine and investigation tools, provides a guaranteed performance lift from day one. DataVisor's platform is architectured to support multiple use cases across different business units flexibly, to drastically reduce the total cost of ownership, compared with legacy point solutions. DataVisor is recognized as an industry leader and has been adopted by many Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

About DCI DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360 ® core banking software and iCoreGO™ multi-channel digital banking solutions for community banks and credit unions nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360 and iCoreGO, DCI provides private ATM network/card management, teller solutions, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech Forward Top 100 technology provider by American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews ­­ Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact info@datacentereinc.com.

About DataVisorDataVisor is the leading fraud detection company powered by transformational AI technology. Using proprietary machine learning algorithms, DataVisor restores trust in digital commerce by enabling organizations to proactively detect and act on fast-evolving fraud patterns and prevent future attacks before they happen. Combining advanced analytics and an intelligence network of more than 4.5B global user accounts, DataVisor protects against financial and reputational damage across a variety of industries, including financial services, marketplaces, e-commerce, and social platforms. For more information visit www.datavisor.com or contact the Datavisor marketing team at info@datavisor.com or (408) 331-9886.

Contact: Mark Harris, VP, Marketing(620) 694-6771

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dci-partners-with-datavisor-to-empower-community-banks-with-real-time-ai-powered-fraud-solutions-301378208.html

SOURCE Data Center Inc.