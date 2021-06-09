DCI Consulting Group Hires Former OFCCP Labor Economist David S. Garber, Ph.D.

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCI Consulting Group, Inc. (DCI) is pleased to announce that David S. Garber, Ph.D. has joined DCI as a Principal Consultant. Dr. Garber has joined DCI's HR and EEO Analytics team where he serves as an expert advisor to employers aiming to proactively assess and resolve potential workplace equity issues as well as employers currently undergoing audits or enforcement actions. The addition of Dr. Garber is a strategic hire for DCI, enhancing their commitment to providing industry-leading consulting in workplace equity.

Dr. Garber brings over 15 years of experience as an economist in research, government, and private sector environments. Prior to joining DCI, Garber was a Labor Economist with OFCCP's branch of Expert Services (Office of the Enforcement Directory). He provided expert guidance to the region's leadership team on the quantitative assessment of workplace equity compliance, largely overseeing its analytical work related to pay equity. He played a central role in successfully negotiating multiple OFCCP settlements. On a national level, Garber's expertise was regularly leveraged in the development of recently established Agency policies.

David Cohen, President of DCI, stated that "Dr. Garber brings DCI additional expertise in pay equity audits and proactive analyses. His hire is in line with DCI's goal to provide the highest level of consulting and expertise to our clients."

About DCI

DCI is a human resources risk management consulting firm strategically headquartered in Washington, D.C. Members of DCI's staff are recognized experts in a variety of spaces, including diversity, equity & inclusion metrics, pay equity, systemic compensation discrimination analyses, affirmative action plan development and implementation, employee selection and test validation, and OFCCP audit and litigation support. DCI also offers proprietary software and corresponding support to clients.

CONTACT: news@dciconsults.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dci-consulting-group-hires-former-ofccp-labor-economist-david-s-garber-phd-301309339.html

SOURCE DCI Consulting Group, Inc.