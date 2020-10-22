DCG ONE Acquires Vertigo Partners

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DCG ONE, a Seattle based marketing services firm, announces the acquisition of Vertigo Partners, LLC, a Stamford, Connecticut based qualitative market and user research firm, expanding the organization's services into primary research.

"Over the years, we've worked with Vertigo Partners on a number of user research projects for clients such as American Express and see market research as a growth area for our firm," said Ben Allen, DCG ONE's Managing Director. "We know that Vertigo does great work and are looking forward to rolling out new strategy, insights, and capabilities to help with our creative development and user experience work."

Founded in 2002 under the name Actionable Insights, Vertigo Partners carved out a niche conducting both user experience research and qualitative market research for clients including Unilever, PepsiCo, and Edgewell Personal Care. In addition, the firm has pioneered the usage of both video conferencing and mobile tools for qualitative research and is well positioned to grow in the COVID-19 era, where research participants remain hesitant to participate in research studies in-person.

Mike Carlon, the founder and Managing Member of Vertigo Partners, is excited about the growth opportunities available to the combined firm. "I started my career in the agency business working for Modem Media, the world's first interactive marketing agency and am thrilled to be back in a creative environment. I'm excited to conduct studies that will inspire creative thinking and test solutions for our client's marketing and business challenges."

With roots in print production, DCG ONE has expanded in recent years in the areas of retail packaging, customer experience, loyalty, and acquisition marketing. In addition, its internal full-service agency has been a significant source of growth for the firm.

"It's a very exciting time to be at DCG ONE," says Tammy Peniston, DCG ONE's Chief Commercial Officer. "Over the years we've been able to make a name for ourselves bringing innovative creative ideas to our clients as well as implementing them, be it through print or digital means. Having a full-service insights team in house means we can root all of our efforts in the needs of the consumer."

About DCG ONE - Based in Seattle, WA, DCG ONE has grown to become one of the largest privately held marketing services providers on the West Coast. With multiple locations in Seattle and New York, DCG ONE services a variety of Fortune 500 companies and provides world-class marketing capabilities from print production to integrated fulfillment and data services to a full-service creative agency division.

