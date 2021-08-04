NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), an automotive holding company focused on securing legacies announces a banner year for DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group Company. DCG has surpassed its own record by closing on 16 acquisitions as of July 31, with an additional 21 transactions scheduled to close out 2021.

" DCG Acquisitions, A Dave Cantin Group Company (DCG) Drives Record Number Of Mergers And Acquisitions In 2021"

Recent transactions include the acquisition by Long Island, New York-based Atlantic Automotive Group, owned by John Staluppi Sr. - Lexus of Route 110 and Lexus of Rockville Centre - which was recently sold to the Len Stoler Automotive Group. DCG also represented the sale of two more Lexus dealerships in California; Lexus of Oxnard and Lexus of Santa Barbara, purchased by Ken Garff Automotive Group from Lithia Motors. DCG is also excited to announce the representation of four incredible Las Vegas, Nevada dealerships acquired by Lithia Motors, one of the most desirable automotive markets in the industry. DCG are experts in analyzing valuations of a dealership's worth and specializes in representing platform acquisitions, overseeing multiple dealerships within an individual acquisition.

DCG Founder and CEO Dave Cantin attributes his already highly respected and commended company's ever-increasing success and growth in 2021 to three unique factors coming together at once: the low cost of acquisitions, the pandemic's influence on consolidation and acquisitions, and historic opportunities to acquire acquisitions.

"This year has been an exciting, momentous time with unique opportunities for growth and expansion within the automotive industry," Cantin said. "Through our M&A team's ingenuity, relationship-building and leveraging of the unique circumstances that favor transactions in 2021, DCG has boosted its reputation as an astute, top industry leader in the automotive acquisition industry."

The pandemic, combined with historically low interest rates, has resulted in a market where many dealership owners are taking advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime chance to sell their dealerships.

"Automotive entrepreneurs are very resilient, and COVID hasn't prevented them from zeroing in on acquisition and merger opportunities," Cantin said. "Combined with a record-number of dealership owners ready to sell DCG's knowledge and expertise affords its clients the most favorable transactions."

The pandemic lent to a new environment that compelled some leading automotive dealerships to diversify their existing portfolios, buying more dealerships to expand their sales channels and geographic reach.

" Dave Cantin and the Dave Cantin Group team brought outstanding professionalism, creativity, and work ethic to the acquisition they handled for us. The process was seamless, and DCG handled it with skill and a winning attitude. I look forward to working with them again, someday." John Garff, CEO, Ken Garff Automotive Group

"Lithia Motors' success and growth rely heavily on those we choose to partner with, and DCG Acquisitions takes that responsibility as seriously as we do. DCG is a trusted partner to Lithia and has successfully represented our acquisition and divestiture needs across the country. Dave and team are trusted advisors and true professionals that we look forward to relying on for years to come." Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO, Lithia Motors

"We keep a keen eye on the automotive industry landscape and work tirelessly and skillfully to identify key merger and acquisition opportunities," Cantin said. "No acquisition is out of reach for our team of merger and acquisition growth specialists."

About Dave Cantin: Dave Cantin is the Founder and CEO of DCG Acquisitions, Dave Cantin Group company (DCG), an astute business veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry. He has extensive knowledge in analyzing valuations of a dealership's worth, negotiating complete buy and sell transactions. Cantin's specialty is representing platform acquisitions, overseeing multiple dealerships within an individual deal. His business acumen, passion, and dedication in exploring innovative sales opportunities taking a small local car dealership transforming it into becoming the most significant single-point car dealership in that region. Dave Cantin, a cancer survivor, has personally helped raise more than $150 million in the fight against pediatric cancer. Cantin is committed to eradicating cancer, and his DCG Gives Back program donates an annual percentage of its revenue to childhood causes. For more information about Dave Cantin Group visit www.davecantingroup.com

About Dave Cantin Group: Dave Cantin Group (DCG) is headquartered at the prestigious Rockefeller Center in New York City, with additional offices nationwide. DCG encompasses three full-service areas, DCG Mergers & Acquisitions and DCG Capital specializing in automotive acquisitions, capital services for automotive dealers, succession planning, and managing the sale and purchase of automotive dealerships. DCG's team has collectively closed billions in dealership automotive mergers and acquisitions. DCG is one of the world's largest automotive dealership M&A firms assisting automotive owners in growth recapitalizations, business transfers to financial or strategic buyers, and management buyouts. DCG supports a company's growth by providing buy/sell opportunities and identifying potential to expand geographic territories. In addition, Dealer News Today is a partnership between the Dave Cantin Group and Cox Automotive. The Dealer News Today Podcast Series hosted by Derek D is on the cutting edge of automotive news where the focus is 100% providing auto content and insights dealers need today and require for success tomorrow. DCG Gives Back: The Dave Cantin Group is committed to donating a percentage of all of DCG Acquisitions' revenues to a charity that fights childhood causes in the acquired dealership location. For more information about Dave Cantin Group visit www.davecantingroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dcg-acquisitions-a-dave-cantin-group-company-dcg-drives-record-number-of-mergers-and-acquisitions-in-2021-301348611.html

SOURCE Dave Cantin Group