DC Finance Announces First Of Its Kind United Arab Emirates Family Office And (Israeli) Technology Focused Sessions And Conference

-- In Response to the Historic Peace Agreement Between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, DC Finance Brings Together a Rare Mix of Family Office and Technology Innovators --

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DC Finance, the international community and curator of events for high net worth individuals, family offices, and investors, announced today that it will host the first family office and investor series of events with technology innovators and family offices from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel and the Americas that takes place in the UAE, in celebration of the Abraham Accord agreement between Israel and the UAE.

The UAE series will consist of weekly online family office sessions starting on December 10, 2020, leading up to an in-person UAE Family Office Conference, April 5 - 7, in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The conference will be chaired by the Silverstein family, with Lisa Silverstein acting as the Chairwoman of the event that will be moderated by Marty Edelman, Senior of Counsel, Paul Hastings LLP.

Speakers and the steering committee members for the conference will be composed of some of the world's most prominent family members including Salvador Paiz, Phillipe De Gaspe Beaubien, Paul Desmarais III, Mitzi Perdue (Sheraton family), Uri Levine Founder of Waze, Dov Moran, Inventor of the DiscOnKey, Dr. Nava Michael Tsabari (Strauss family), David Sable (Former Chairman, Young & Rubicom), to name but a few.

Three steering committees in the Americas, UAE and Israel consisting of family members, thought leaders, decision makers and associations such as INSEAD, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israel Advanced Technology Industries (IATI), are involved in the three days agenda buildup.

It gives DC Finance great pleasure to play a strong role in the new and historic peace deal between Israel and the UAE, with the launch of a series of online family office sessions dedicated to the UAE, its colorful people and associations, as well as countries of the region the vast opportunities they hold.

"The DC Finance UAE Family Office Series and Conference will be a first-of-its-kind series of events and marquee gatherings in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, to advocate for peace between Israel and the Middle East and normalize relations, with the goal of fostering mutually beneficial growth in the region," said Denny Chared, Founder, DC Finance's Family Office & High Net Worth Community. "We have assembled steering committees in the Americas, Israel, and the UAE, to develop programs that feature insights from the world's top thought leaders and foster business collaboration for top families in the region, as well as their peers from Israel, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the United Kingdom."

First Online Session:Beginning in December, DC Finance will launch the first of a series of online family office sessions dedicated to the UAE and the region's vast number of opportunities, kicking off with Mishal Kanoo. These sessions will introduce families to the associations who hold a strong influence in the Middle East and delve into the unique history and values of the individual regions. Mishal Kanoo, a 4th generation business magnate, leads one of the largest, independent, and longest-running family-owned group of companies in the Gulf region, as well as a passionate art collector who is recognized as one of the strongest forces in the development and expansion of Dubai's art culture.

Other Event Speakers Include:

David Sable , former Global Chairman, Young & Rubicam, Senior Advisor at WPP, Author Entrepreneur and Social Activist

former Global Chairman, Young & Rubicam, Senior Advisor at WPP, Author Entrepreneur and Social Activist Tal Kerret, President of Silverstein Properties

President of Silverstein Properties Mark Minevitch, Senior Advisor of the Council of Competitiveness in Washington DC and a Senior Fellow of the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils

Senior Advisor of the Council of Competitiveness in and a Senior Fellow of the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils Colonel (Ret.) Abbas Dahouk, former Vice President of Middle East Programs at Advanced Technology Systems Company; former Senior Military Advisor at the U.S. Department of State for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs; Defense and Army Attaché to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia representing three consecutive Securities of Defense: Chuck Hagel , Ash Carter and Jim Mattis ; and as Associate Professor of Arabic and Persian-Farsi at the US Military Academy

former Vice President of Middle East Programs at Advanced Technology Systems Company; former Senior Military Advisor at the U.S. Department of State for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs; Defense and Army Attaché to the representing three consecutive Securities of Defense: , Ash Carter and ; and as Associate Professor of Arabic and Persian-Farsi at the Karin Mayer Rubinstein , CEO and President, Israeli Advanced Technology Industries (IATI)

CEO and President, Israeli Advanced Technology Industries (IATI) Idit Shamir , Head of Special Projects, Economic Division, Abraham Accords Task Force, Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Head of Special Projects, Economic Division, Abraham Accords Task Force, Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Nava Michael-Tsabari , Director of The Raya Strauss Center for Family Business Research at Tel Aviv University

Director of The Raya Strauss Center for Family Business Research at Uri Levine , Founder of Waze, acquired by Google for USD 1.1 billion

Founder of Waze, acquired by Google for Dov Moran , inventor of the USB Flash Drive that was sold for USD 1.6 billion to SanDisk

inventor of the USB Flash Drive that was sold for to SanDisk Sarit Firon, Co-Founder, Team8 Capital, one of Israel's top technology investors, involved in over USD 4 billion worth of exits and mergers and acquisitions

Co-Founder, Team8 Capital, one of top technology investors, involved in over worth of exits and mergers and acquisitions Caspar von Winterfeldt , Investor, Entrepreneur, and Family Member - Firestone Family

, Investor, Entrepreneur, and Family Member - Firestone Family Adil Adi , ultra-high net worth entrepreneur, Founder, and Owner, Worldcom

ultra-high net worth entrepreneur, Founder, and Owner, Worldcom Paul Desmarais III , next-generation and entrepreneur, Chairman and CEO, Sagard Holdings; Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Portag3 Ventures, Chairman and Co-founder of Diagram

next-generation and entrepreneur, Chairman and CEO, Sagard Holdings; Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Portag3 Ventures, Chairman and Co-founder of Diagram Philippe III de Gaspe Beaubien , serial entrepreneur and 14th generation family member

serial entrepreneur and 14th generation family member Ian Morley , successful business angel investor and entrepreneur, Founding Chairman of The Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) - the world trade association for the Hedge fund industry

successful business angel investor and entrepreneur, Founding Chairman of The Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) - the world trade association for the Hedge fund industry Ahmed Al Otaiba , investor and entrepreneur

, investor and entrepreneur Dr. Aiman Mansour , Expert on inter-Arab politics, the northern front, and regional strategy. Served for 13 years in the National Security Council / Prime Minister's Office in various posts, the last being head of the Middle East and Africa Division. Manages the business growth and expansion of Haim Taib , Founder and President of the Israeli Congress and President of Menomadin Foundation

, Expert on inter-Arab politics, the northern front, and regional strategy. Served for 13 years in the National Security Council / Prime Minister's Office in various posts, the last being head of the and Africa Division. Manages the business growth and expansion of , Founder and President of the Israeli Congress and President of Menomadin Foundation Salvador Paiz , philanthropist, businessman, and next-generation of one of Latin America and Guatemala's most prominent families

, philanthropist, businessman, and next-generation of one of and most prominent families Mitzi Perdue ,businesswoman, philanthropist, entrepreneur and next generation Sheraton Hotels and Resorts and Perdue Farms family, founder of Win This Fight

About DC FinanceFounded in Israel in 2003, DC Finance has become a leading community and sounding board for the world's most influential high net worth individuals, family offices, and investors who are seeking mutual growth and support through first-tier events. In an effort to be inspirational during these dire times, in 2020 alone, DC Finance has held more than eighty online family office sessions with some of the world's most inspiring families, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Please visit www.dc-finance.com to learn more about the community and upcoming events.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dc-finance-announces-first-of-its-kind-united-arab-emirates-family-office-and-israeli-technology-focused-sessions-and-conference-301188639.html

SOURCE DC Finance