Montrouge, France, April 29, 2021

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in May 2021.

Kempen Life Sciences Conference, May 5, 2021 Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer, and Sebastien Robitaille, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in virtual investor meetings.

Societe Generale Nice Conference, May 27, 2021 Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, and Sebastien Robitaille, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in virtual investor meetings.

