Montrouge, France, September 2, 2020

DBV Technologies to Participate in Multiple September Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences in September:

Citi's 15 th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference, September 9-10 .DBV's management team will participate in virtual investor meetings at the conference.

Goldman Sachs 10 th Annual Biotech Symposium, September 11. DBV's management team will participate in virtual investor meetings at the conference on Friday, September 11.

H. C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 14-16.Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the conference on Tuesday, September 15 at 10:00 AM ET.

Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, September 14-18.Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the conference on Wednesday, September 16 at 8:45 AM ET.

A live webcast of each of the presentations at the H. C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference and the Morgan Stanley 18 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/. A replay of each presentation will also be available on DBV's website after the respective event.

