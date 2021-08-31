DBV Technologies To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Montrouge, France, August 31, 2021

DBV Technologies to P articipate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that DBV Technologies' senior management team will participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences in September.

Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium Company management will participate in virtual investor meetings on September 7, 2021.

Citi 's 16 th Annual Bio P harma Virtual ConferenceCompany management will participate in virtual investor meetings on September 8, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment ConferenceThe pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on demand starting September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET for the duration of the conference.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/

A replay of the fireside chat will also be available on DBV Technologies' website after the event.

About DBV TechnologiesDBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact Anne PollakDBV Technologies+1 857-529-2363 anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media ContactAngela MarcucciDBV Technologies+1 646-842-2393 angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment