DBT In Schools To Host National Webinar For Educators, School Administrators, And Parents On The Need For Social Emotional Learning (SEL) In A Post-Pandemic World

SEATTLE, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DBT in Schools, LLC, which collaborates with schools and educators on how to teach students emotion regulation skills, will host a free national webinar for educators and parents on Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum at 9 a.m. PDT Thursday, June 3, 2021.

DBT in Schools offers a structured Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum called DBT Skills in Schools: Skills Training for Emotional Problem Solving for Adolescents (DBT STEPS-A).

"Now more than ever, as students return to schools and re-emerge in the post-COVID world, we need to help them navigate their way through the impact of the collective trauma we all endured," said Dr. Elizabeth Dexter-Mazza, co-founder and president of DBT in Schools. "A recent literature review ( Loades et al., 2020) reported a link between loneliness and mental health problems in youth for up to 9 years post forced isolation. This means that even as schools reopen now, we will be helping students deal with the emotional impacts for years to come."

Dr. Dexter-Mazza and her husband Dr. James Mazza are psychologists who developed the DBT STEPS-A curriculum. Over the past 15 months, they have been providing parents, educators, and students with access to the DBT STEPS-A skills via weekly livestreams on YouTube and Facebook.

The June 3 webinar is an opportunity for school educators, administrators, and parents to learn more about the DBT Skills in Schools curriculum and how it can be incorporated into their schools.

"The Mazzas have found an ingenious way to bring emotional regulation skills to all middle and high school students through the DBT STEPS-A curriculum," said Washington state Rep. Lauren Davis, a staunch proponent of DBT STEPS-A. "This is a game-changer for students and schools, especially after the pandemic, in helping to educate the whole student."

To enroll in the webinar, go to Free Webinar — DBT in Schools.

About DBT in Schools, LLC: DBT in Schools, LLC, was formally established in 2019, five years after the Mazzas started providing training and consultation to schools. The company helps schools meet the mental health needs of all of their students from a universal approach to targeted approach. The Mazzas believe that by shifting the focus upstream toward prevention, the DBT STEPS-A curriculum will provide students with the life skills needed to cope with painful emotions and to make effective decisions in the future. Learn more at www.dbtinschools.com .

